Did Victor Wembanyama Really Say He Can't Date American Women Because They Remind Him Of NBA Young Boy? Explore Viral Tweet

San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama is currently making headlines not for his game but for his comments on American Woman. Victor Wembanyama's dating preferences and comments about American women have gone viral. The San Antonio Spurs player claimed that he preferred dating Parisian women while mocking American women.

Did Victor Wembanyama say he can’t date American women?

On Twitter, a post has been going viral on Victor Wembanyama’s dating preference. The post on X said, “Wemby on American women: ‘I can’t date them. They’re too masculine. Paris women are soft and tender, American women remind me of NBA Young Boy.”

But the big question is whether the comments were said by Victor Wembanyama really or not.

To clarify, it isn’t Wembanyama saying he won’t date American women as the post went viral on an NBA parody page.

So, Wembanyama really didn’t say anything about dating anybody. The post on X has over 6 Million views which made it important to have this fact check.

With much fake news going around the world it is important to keep checking what are facts and what not and this post is fake.

Victor Wembanyama himself hails from France

Victor Wembanyama, also known as Wemby, is a French professional basketball player who now plays for the San Antonio Spurs in the National Basketball Association.

He is regarded as one of the top basketball talents in a generation, and the Spurs picked him first overall in the 2023 NBA draft. Wembanyama and Boban Marjanović are the tallest active NBA players, standing at 7 feet 4 inches (2.24 meters).

Wembanyama also competes for the French national team. At the young level, he led his country to two silver medals, one of which came at the 2021 FIBA Under-19 World Cup, when he established the FIBA record for most blocks per game in one tournament.

Victor Wembanyama is already in the race to win Rookie of the Year this NBA season. It would be interesting to see how much more Wemby improves himself.

ALSO READ: Watch: Victor Wembanyama Scores 17 Points in 3-Minute Stretch Against Nuggets