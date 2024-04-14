Did Victor Wembanyama Really Say He Can't Date American Women Because They Remind Him Of NBA Young Boy? Explore Viral Tweet

San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama is making headlines after his comments on American Women have been going viral. Let’s explore the viral tweet!

By Blesson Daniel
Published on Apr 14, 2024  |  06:25 PM IST |  11.5K
Fact Check: Did Victor Wembanyama Really Say American Woman Remind Him Of NBA Young Boy?
Fact Check: Did Victor Wembanyama Really Say American Woman Remind Him Of NBA Young Boy? (PC: Getty Images)

San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama is currently making headlines not for his game but for his comments on American Woman. Victor Wembanyama's dating preferences and comments about American women have gone viral. The San Antonio Spurs player claimed that he preferred dating Parisian women while mocking American women.

Did Victor Wembanyama say he can’t date American women?

On Twitter, a post has been going viral on Victor Wembanyama’s dating preference. The post on X said, “Wemby on American women: ‘I can’t date them. They’re too masculine. Paris women are soft and tender, American women remind me of NBA Young Boy.”

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

Related Stories

‘It’s Time’: Suns' Star Bradley Beal Gets Hyped After Defensive Play Win Against Kings
sports
‘It’s Time’: Suns' Star Bradley Beal Gets Hyped After Defensive Play Win Against Kings
When Spurs' Jonathon Simmons Paid USD 150 for a D-League Tryout
sports
When Spurs' Jonathon Simmons Paid USD 150 for a D-League Tryout


But the big question is whether the comments were said by Victor Wembanyama really or not. 

To clarify, it isn’t Wembanyama saying he won’t date American women as the post went viral on an NBA parody page. 

So, Wembanyama really didn’t say anything about dating anybody. The post on X has over 6 Million views which made it important to have this fact check.

With much fake news going around the world it is important to keep checking what are facts and what not and this post is fake.

Victor Wembanyama himself hails from France

Victor Wembanyama, also known as Wemby, is a French professional basketball player who now plays for the San Antonio Spurs in the National Basketball Association.

He is regarded as one of the top basketball talents in a generation, and the Spurs picked him first overall in the 2023 NBA draft. Wembanyama and Boban Marjanović are the tallest active NBA players, standing at 7 feet 4 inches (2.24 meters).

Wembanyama also competes for the French national team. At the young level, he led his country to two silver medals, one of which came at the 2021 FIBA Under-19 World Cup, when he established the FIBA record for most blocks per game in one tournament.

Victor Wembanyama is already in the race to win Rookie of the Year this NBA season. It would be interesting to see how much more Wemby improves himself.

ALSO READ: Watch: Victor Wembanyama Scores 17 Points in 3-Minute Stretch Against Nuggets

Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Blesson Daniel

A graduate in journalism. Blesson is an Indore-based writer who has a keen interest in exploring sports news,

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles