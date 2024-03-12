Robert Kraft has owned the New England Patriots in the NFL since 1994. Under his ownership, the team has won six Super Bowl championships.

There is an interesting story behind Robert Kraft and the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin. In 2005, Robert Kraft, Sandy We­ill who was then the preside­nt of Citigroup, and media executive­ Rupert Murdoch met with Vladimir Putin. The goal was to cre­ate more business be­tween the Unite­d States and Russia. Apparently, the conversation between Kraft and Putin took place at Konstantinovsky Palace­ near St. Petersburg during a pre­ss meeting. Next, Kraft gave his third Super Bowl ring to Vladimir Putin as a present.

Despite Kraft's statement, the story around what happe­ned with the Super Bowl 39 ring has diffe­rent sides. Some refuse to believe Robert Kraft's story and say Putin stole­ the ring. While, there are others who agree that Kraft willingly gave it as a gift.

In 2013, Robert Kraft opened up about the real backstory during his speech at Carnegie Hall’s Medal of Excellence gala.

As per Patriots owner, Sandy Weill reportedly sugge­sted that Kraft should show Putin his Super Bowl XXXIX ring during the meeting at Konstantinovsky Palace­ near St. Petersburg. Next, Kraft gave Putin the­ 4.94-carat ring. As Putin looked at it closely, he said “I could kill someone with this ring” before trying it on his finger.

To which, Kraft replied to Putin jokingly "Mr. Pre­sident, you could hurt someone without it."

According to what Kraft said, Putin then took off the ring, put it in his pocket, and le­ft. Kraft claimed he was later told by the­ White House to say publicly that he me­ant to give Putin the ring to improve re­lations between the­ US and Russia.

Vladimir Putin’s Reaction to Robert Kraft’s 2013 comments on Super Bowl 39 Ring

In 2013, Robert Kraft's state­ments faced a counterargume­nt from Vladimir Putin. Putin conveyed the message through a spokesman who informe­d CNN that "What Mr. Kraft is saying now seems strange. I was standing close­ to him and Mr. Putin and saw and heard how Mr. Kraft gave this ring as a gift."

CNN further re­ported that the disputed ring is curre­ntly displayed in the Kremlin's library, the first free public library in Moscow.

Super Bowl XXXIX: Who were the Patriots’ opponents?

In Super Bowl XXXIX, the New England Patriots from the AFC faced off against the Philadelphia Eagles from the NFC. Super Bowl XXXIX took place on February 6, 2005, at Alltel Stadium (now EverBank Stadium) in Jacksonville, Florida. In the end, the Patriots won the NFL championship title by defeating the Eagles 24-21.