Dion Dawkins PRAISES Josh Allen While Suggesting Stefon Diggs' Exit Wasn't Really A Hardblow For Bills

A few weeks have passed since Stefon Diggs was traded by the Buffalo Bills to the Houston Texans. The sudden move was a shock to many Bills players, including Dion Dawkins. But Dion Dawkins believes that even though their wide receiver left, it won't affect the team until the Bills have Josh Allen as quarterback.

What Did Dion Dawkins Say About Josh Allen?

Dion Dawkins recently made an appearance on The Jim Rome Show and talked about the time he heard the Stefon Diggs news. Bills offensive lineman said that the news hit him hard because of the impact that the wide receiver had during his time on the team.

But even though the trade deal was a haymaker for Dion, it didn't create any questions regarding the direction the team was moving. According to Dion Dawkins, he has full faith in what the Buffalo Bills are doing and as long as they have Josh Allen in the team.

"When you’ve got a team of guys that lead with good hearts, good athleticism, good football, and when we put that helmet and them pads on and that jersey and it says Bills, that window is always open. It’s always open. Like it could be a little bit more, but nah, it’s open," Dion Dawkins had said.

Adding further he also said, "And as long as Josh is at quarterback, that’s what I can talk for." Dion Dawkins is definitely not wrong here about Josh Allen. The rising star is among the top quarterbacks of this era and the way he has been carrying Bills is impeccable.

But the Stefon Diggs trade came as a shock to him as well, considering he didn't know anything about it. Before the Diggs trade, there were many changes that were being made in the Bills. The sum total of all these moves appears to be a new star for the team. Let's see what the season brings for the Bills.