Resurfaced Video Shows Tom Brady PREDICTING Stefon Diggs Will Leave Josh Allen years before Bills trade him to Texans

Josh Allen reportedly didn't know about the Stefon Diggs trade to the Houston Texans. But while the Buffalo Bills' star quarterback might have been unaware of it, Tom Brady predicted this a long time ago.

Amidst the Stefon Diggs trade, an old video from 2022 has resurfaced in which Tom Brady could be seen making predictions about Josh Allen's current situation.

Tom Brady Predicted Stefon Diggs Trade A Long Time Ago

Stefon Diggs was traded to the Houston Texans on Wednesday, and as speculation goes, his quarterback Josh Allen was unaware of it. Interestingly, Tom Brady was aware of the same a long time ago. Now that the trade is done, a video from 2020's Capital One's The Match has resurfaced, and it's going viral.

In the viral video, Tom Brady could be spotted making predictions about Josh Allen which eventually came true. While playing golf, Tom Brady said, "Josh, don't worry. Someone's gonna leave you too." While it might have been just a hilarious troll at that time, who knew it would come true for the Bills quarterback?

Regarding the Stefon Diggs trade, it just came into the news almost a day after the former Bills wide receiver took a dig at Josh Allen on Twitter. After the trade, Buffalo Bills General Manager Brandon Beane came forward to make his statement on the trade. "I want to thank Stef for four really good seasons," he said on Wednesday.

"Really appreciate everything he brought to the team, was a big part of us winning four divisions. These moves are never easy. Very hard. Not made overnight or anything like that, but anytime you make a move like this ... you're trying to win, and sometimes people may not see that..." Brandon Beane explained in his statement.

Going forward, Brandon Beane explained how this trade in no way means that the team is giving up on its players or trying to take steps back. Instead, Beane believes whatever the management is doing, it's for winning more games. "And we're going to continue to do that," Beane concluded.