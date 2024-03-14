'Do You Know The Crabby Patty Formula Too?': Ryan Garcia Clowned By Fans For Claiming He Knows Who Killed Tupac

From putting allegations on The Elites to calling Logan Paul and KSI satanist, Ryan Garcia is getting all the attention. Now, he has come up with a new claim. Garcia claimed that he is aware of who is the killer of Tupac Shakur.

For the unversed, the Makaveli was one of the most successful and influential rappers of his time. He died at the young age of 25 on September 13, 1996, in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States.

Ryan Garcia claims he knows who killed Tupac

Ryan Garcia on his X account posted yet another controversial remark, claiming he is aware of who killed Tupac. On his X account, Ryan Garcia wrote, “Would you believe me if I told you I know for a fact who killed Tupac, a lot of yall know the answer but I can prove it.”

After creating much buzz among the fans, Ryan Garcia made yet another post where he wrote, “Why does that shock you, people talk, you don't think word goes around. Nobody says anything cause they fear that someone will kill them. It's not that surprising???" With his second tweet, Garcia managed to leave fans in a frenzy, with many wondering who the killer is.

Fans thinks Ryan Garcia is ‘tweaking’ before his fight with Devin Haney

Netizens didn’t leave Ryan Garcia after his remarks claiming to know Tupac’s killer. A user asked him if he knew the killer, he might also know how to make the “krabby patty” referencing SpongeBob Squarepants. The fan wrote, “do you know the crabby patty formula too??”

Another fan made fun of him asking him why he was only going to talk “about boxing”. The user wrote, “What happened to only talking about boxing?“

Another fan thinks Ryan Garcia is “tweaking” before his fight. The user wrote, “Ur tweaking bro you definitely getting ko in the 1st round”

Another fan mentioned he has seen something traumatic that has made him go “bonkers”. The user wrote, “It is like you peaked under the veil and have gone bonkers with what you have learned. We know. We have been trying to expose everything for a very long time. Thank you for getting on board.”

Meanwhile, with the position Ryan Garcia is in now, the young gun is going to garner a lot of attention. But at the same time, there will be increased questions about his health, and some may wonder if he is prepared for next month's huge fight against Devin Haney. WBC super lightweight champion Devin Haney will defend his title against Ryan Garcia on April 20 in the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

