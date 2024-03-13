Ryan Garcia Claims Logan Paul and KSI Are ‘Working for Satan’ in Yet Another Controversial Rant

Highly acclaimed American professional boxer Ryan Garcia has yet again said controversial things, and this time he has targeted Logan Paul and his business partner, professional boxer KSI.

Garcia, who had shot to the news by making claims about the alleged ‘Bohemian Grove', has said that Logan Paul and KSI are working for Satan by selling their unhealthy drink Prime.

Why did Garcia accuse Paul of serving Satan?

In a video released on his Instagram account, Garcia said that “anyone who drinks ‘Prime’ (the drink produced by Paul and KSI) is working for Satan because you’re giving them money so they can keep creating this; you’re giving them power; it’s sick.”

Garcia said that the drink tasted like “shit” and contained horrible chemicals. “Prime tastes like straight shit. Prime tastes like straight shit. Anybody who’s actually drank that, that shit tastes like a**,” he said.

Garcia said that Logan Paul was an agent of Satan, and those who purchased the Prime drink from his company were also serving “satan” as they were enabling Paul to make more money. Garcia went on to highlight the difference between alcohol and Prime Drink. He said that while alcohol claims it kills you, Prime claims it's a healthy drink, but it's still killing you.

Advertisement

What has Logan Paul said about Garcia?

In another podcast, Logan Paul just made fun of Garcia, rubbishing his claims and saying that Ryan has been intrigued by conspiracies in the past. He said that Garcia had also said that the earth is flat, and according to him, “flat earthers are some of the dumbest m*th*rf*ck*rs walking on planet Earth.”

“If you believe that, what else are you susceptible to believe? It invalidates potentially everything else coming out of your mouth,” he said.

Ryan Garcia talks about Bohemian Grove

Ryan Garcia’s rant isn’t just on Logan Paul, but a few days ago, the boxer claimed to have seen the alleged Bohemian Grove, the club of elites, somewhere in California where all satanic activities are done, and according to Garcia, he has even seen children being rap*d there.

Garcia said that he too was rap*d once at the Bohemian Grove club and that it is real, and all the satanic activities are done by all the elites of the world. Garcia had made these comments on Andrew Tate’s X space, another controversial figure.

ALSO READ: Andrew Tate CLAIMS John Cena 'Sold His Soul' After Former WWE Champion Pulled Naked Stunt at Oscars