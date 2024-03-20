Draymond Green 20-Point Games
Draymond Green is a four-time NBA champion who currently plays for the Golden State Warriors. He was drafted in the second round of the 2012 NBA Draft from Michigan State. Over the course of his 12-year career with the Warriors, Green has established himself as one of the league's premier defenders, earning four All-Star selections along the way.
The forward's best NBA season was 2015–16 when he made his first All-Star team and won his first NBA championship. In 81 games as a starter, he averaged a career-high 14.0 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 7.4 assists. Green signed a four-year, $100 million contract in July 2023, which includes a player option for the fourth year.
Draymond Green’s 20-Point Games
Draymond Green has accumulated 20 points in 39 regular season games and 13 playoff games over the course of his NBA career.
Regular Season Games:
|Opponent
|Points
|Season
|Denver Nuggets
|29
|2015-16
|Phoenix Suns
|25
|2017-18
|Sacramento Kings
|25
|2015-16
|Sacramento Kings
|25
|2015-16
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|24
|2015-16
|Milwaukee Bucks
|24
|2015-16
|Boston Celtics
|24
|2015-16
|New Orleans Pelicans
|24
|2014-15
|Los Angeles Clippers
|24
|2014-15
|Utah Jazz
|23
|2023-24
|Denver Nuggets
|23
|2017-18
|Sacramento Kings
|23
|2016-17
|Memphis Grizzlies
|23
|2015-16
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|23
|2015-16
|Los Angeles Clippers
|23
|2014-15
|Milwaukee Bucks
|23
|2014-15
|Los Angeles Clippers
|22
|2023-24
|Portland Trail Blazers
|22
|2015-16
|Indian Pacers
|22
|2015-16
|Miami Heat
|22
|2015-16
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|22
|2015-16
|Brooklyn Nets
|22
|2015-16
|Phoenix Suns
|22
|2014-15
|Los Angeles Clippers
|21
|2023-24
|Houston Rockets
|21
|2017-18
|Milwaukee Bucks
|21
|2017-18
|Milwaukee Bucks
|21
|2015-16
|New Orleans Pelicans
|21
|2015-16
|Houston Rockets
|20
|2019-20
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|20
|2018-19
|Orlando Magic
|20
|2017-18
|Philadelphia 76ers
|20
|2016-17
|Houston Rockets
|20
|2016-17
|New York Knicks
|20
|2015-16
|Utah Jazz
|20
|2015-16
|New York Knicks
|20
|2014-15
|Dallas Mavericks
|20
|2014-15
|Detroit Pistons
|20
|2014-15
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|20
|2013-14
Playoff Games:
|Opponent
|Points
|Season
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|28
|2016
|Los Angeles Clippers
|24
|2014
|OKC Thunder
|23
|2016
|Portland Trail Blazers
|23
|2016
|New Orleans Pelicans
|22
|2015
|Sacramento Kings
|21
|2023
|Utah Jazz
|21
|2017
|Portland Trail Blazers
|21
|2017
|Portland Trail Blazers
|21
|2016
|Houston Rockets
|21
|2015
|LA Lakers
|20
|2023
|Portland Trail Blazers
|20
|2019
|New Orleans Pelicans
|20
|2018
How many 15-point games does Draymond Green have?
Draymond Green has played in 117 games where he scored at least 15 points. Although he isn't famous for his scoring abilities, he has consistently contributed to the Golden State Warriors' success throughout the years.
How many 10-point games does Draymond Green have?
Draymond Green has 319 games with 10 points. He has averaged around the 10-point mark throughout his NBA career. The four-time NBA champion has many games in which he has assisted more than scoring points.
How many triple-doubles has Draymond had?
Draymond Green has 43 career triple-doubles. Green's 32 triple-doubles have come in the regular season while 11 have come in the playoffs.
Green scored a triple-double against the Chicago Bulls recently and that remains his only triple-double this season. He scored 11 points, collected 10 rebounds and dished out 12 assists.
When was the last time Draymond scored 30?
Draymond Green's last game with 30 or more points was Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals. Green scored 32 points but his heroics went in vain as the Cleveland Cavaliers created history by becoming the first team in the NBA to win the championship after being 3-1 down in the finals.
What was Draymond Green's best game?
Draymond Green's best game as a scorer came against the Portland Trail Blazers in 2016 in the West Conference Semifinals. Green had a historic night in the absence of his star teammate, Stephen Curry. Draymond scored 8 three pointers in the game but that wasn't enough as the Blazers won 120-108 on the night.
