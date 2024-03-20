Draymond Green 20-Point Games

Draymond Green is a four-time NBA champion who currently plays for the Golden State Warriors. He was drafted in the second round of the 2012 NBA Draft from Michigan State. Over the course of his 12-year career with the Warriors, Green has established himself as one of the league's premier defenders, earning four All-Star selections along the way.

The forward's best NBA season was 2015–16 when he made his first All-Star team and won his first NBA championship. In 81 games as a starter, he averaged a career-high 14.0 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 7.4 assists. Green signed a four-year, $100 million contract in July 2023, which includes a player option for the fourth year.

Draymond Green’s 20-Point Games

Draymond Green has accumulated 20 points in 39 regular season games and 13 playoff games over the course of his NBA career.

Regular Season Games:

Opponent Points Season Denver Nuggets 29 2015-16 Phoenix Suns 25 2017-18 Sacramento Kings 25 2015-16 Sacramento Kings 25 2015-16 Minnesota Timberwolves 24 2015-16 Milwaukee Bucks 24 2015-16 Boston Celtics 24 2015-16 New Orleans Pelicans 24 2014-15 Los Angeles Clippers 24 2014-15 Utah Jazz 23 2023-24 Denver Nuggets 23 2017-18 Sacramento Kings 23 2016-17 Memphis Grizzlies 23 2015-16 Minnesota Timberwolves 23 2015-16 Los Angeles Clippers 23 2014-15 Milwaukee Bucks 23 2014-15 Los Angeles Clippers 22 2023-24 Portland Trail Blazers 22 2015-16 Indian Pacers 22 2015-16 Miami Heat 22 2015-16 Cleveland Cavaliers 22 2015-16 Brooklyn Nets 22 2015-16 Phoenix Suns 22 2014-15 Los Angeles Clippers 21 2023-24 Houston Rockets 21 2017-18 Milwaukee Bucks 21 2017-18 Milwaukee Bucks 21 2015-16 New Orleans Pelicans 21 2015-16 Houston Rockets 20 2019-20 Cleveland Cavaliers 20 2018-19 Orlando Magic 20 2017-18 Philadelphia 76ers 20 2016-17 Houston Rockets 20 2016-17 New York Knicks 20 2015-16 Utah Jazz 20 2015-16 New York Knicks 20 2014-15 Dallas Mavericks 20 2014-15 Detroit Pistons 20 2014-15 Minnesota Timberwolves 20 2013-14

Advertisement

Playoff Games:

Opponent Points Season Cleveland Cavaliers 28 2016 Los Angeles Clippers 24 2014 OKC Thunder 23 2016 Portland Trail Blazers 23 2016 New Orleans Pelicans 22 2015 Sacramento Kings 21 2023 Utah Jazz 21 2017 Portland Trail Blazers 21 2017 Portland Trail Blazers 21 2016 Houston Rockets 21 2015 LA Lakers 20 2023 Portland Trail Blazers 20 2019 New Orleans Pelicans 20 2018

ALSO READ: 'Sounds Like Bron Cheated on Him’: NBA Fans Mock Draymond Green for Calling Out LeBron James Over Not Attending His Podcast

Advertisement

How many 15-point games does Draymond Green have?

Draymond Green has played in 117 games where he scored at least 15 points. Although he isn't famous for his scoring abilities, he has consistently contributed to the Golden State Warriors' success throughout the years.

How many 10-point games does Draymond Green have?

Draymond Green has 319 games with 10 points. He has averaged around the 10-point mark throughout his NBA career. The four-time NBA champion has many games in which he has assisted more than scoring points.

How many triple-doubles has Draymond had?

Draymond Green has 43 career triple-doubles. Green's 32 triple-doubles have come in the regular season while 11 have come in the playoffs.

Green scored a triple-double against the Chicago Bulls recently and that remains his only triple-double this season. He scored 11 points, collected 10 rebounds and dished out 12 assists.

When was the last time Draymond scored 30?

Draymond Green's last game with 30 or more points was Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals. Green scored 32 points but his heroics went in vain as the Cleveland Cavaliers created history by becoming the first team in the NBA to win the championship after being 3-1 down in the finals.

What was Draymond Green's best game?

Draymond Green's best game as a scorer came against the Portland Trail Blazers in 2016 in the West Conference Semifinals. Green had a historic night in the absence of his star teammate, Stephen Curry. Draymond scored 8 three pointers in the game but that wasn't enough as the Blazers won 120-108 on the night.

Advertisement

ALSO READ:LeBron James Makes Huge Patrick Mahomes-Stephen Curry Comparison on THIS Major Impact They’ve Made in NFL and NBA