LeBron James Makes Huge Patrick Mahomes-Stephen Curry Comparison on THIS Major Impact They’ve Made in NFL and NBA

LeBron James and JJ Redick's new podcast is all about basketball and nothing else. There is no clickbait, gossip, or hot takes. However, LeBron James couldn’t stop himself from taking Patrick Mahomes’ name while making a comparison with Stephen Curry.

Without a doubt, LeBron James is the greatest player of his generation, if not the greatest. But in terms of being a game-changer, LeBron James was all praises for his long-time rival on the court, Steph Curry.

LeBron acknowledged that Curry's incredible shooting ability altered the way basketball is played during the first episode of his Mind the Game podcast with J.J. Redick. He emphasized that the game was not over until the final buzzer sounded.

What did LeBron James say?

"I think that in 08/09, when that little light-skinned f***** entered the Golden State league, he completely altered the storyline. He was the only one who could change the ‘no lead is safe.’ Right now, it's like Pat Mahomes," James remarked.

Redick started the conversation by informing LeBron that, as a rookie in the league, he would only be allowed to play if his team was leading by 19 points in the fourth quarter and the game was already out of reach. That isn't the case anymore, though.

Patrick Mahomes is the comeback king

Just like Curry's exceptional three-point shooting made unbelievable comebacks possible. In a sport where every point matters equally, Mahomes makes teams nervous when they are ahead against the Chiefs. He is really that good.

In 2020, Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to victory in a playoff game against the Houston Texans, pulling off the biggest comeback in team history, winning 51-31 after trailing 24-0 at the half.

Even more astonishing, the Chiefs have trailed the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers by ten points in each of the previous two Super Bowls. Nevertheless, Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and company continue to be the reigning champions.

