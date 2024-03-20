'Sounds Like Bron Cheated on Him’: NBA Fans Mock Draymond Green for Calling Out LeBron James Over Not Attending His Podcast

The NBA community is hyped up as LeBron James and JJ Redick reveal their podcast, Mind the Game. The league has taken notice of the project, and Draymond Green is no different. As a result, the latter expressed his viewpoint on the program and said he had a grudge against James.

During the most recent Draymond Green Show episode, the 34-year-old initially showed enthusiasm for the podcast. After that, he continued to discuss the series' central idea, emphasizing the value of talks centered around basketball. But not before Green expressed his disapproval of James while elaborating on the specific cause of it.



What did Draymond Green say?

“I am a little upset that LeBron James is going on a podcast and he still hasn’t been on a Draymond Green show. But when it’s your own thing, you kinda can’t say anything. So, I guess I will live with it for now. Pick the bone with him that I gotta pick with him later,” he stated.

How did the fans react?

What to expect next?

Since LeBron James is serious about podcasts, there is a high probability that Green and LeBron will be seen together in the future. No one can predict the timeline but fans can expect great entertainment when they share the platform together.

