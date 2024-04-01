Was Shaquille O’Neal Arrested by Nashville Police? Real Reason Why Former Lakers Star Was ‘Surrounded by Cops’ Revealed

Shaquille O'Neal is considered one of the nicest guy around and that's why when Nashville police officers were seen around him, fans was confused about what might have happened.

Shaquille O’Neal

Shaquille O’Neal is no stranger to being surrounded by people wherever he goes, and this is because of his time with the NBA. The Big Diesel, as he is known popularly among fans, is one of the NBA’s greatest-ever players.

However, on Friday night, he was seen dealing with police officers, which caused the fans to think about the possible reason.

Shaquille O'Neal

Was Shaquille O’Neal in trouble with the cops?

O'Neal was "surrounded by cops" on Friday while attending a DJ gig in Nashville, Tennessee, the epicenter of the country's music industry, according to TMZ.

O'Neal and the Nashville Police Department, however, got along just fine, with officers swarming to the event to meet and greet the 52-year-old—some even posing for photos.


Since leaving the NBA, Shaq has been involved in a lot of other ventures of his own and one of them is performing as a DJ. The former NBA superstar was performing a gig at Skydeck nearby when the fans spotted him, as did the police officers.

O’Neal was happy to stick around, pose for them, and flash his trademark grin for the camera. He made sure to shake hands with them before driving away in a white SUV.

Shaquille O'Neal

Glittery career for Shaq

All the love and fame for Shaq come from his dominant days in the NBA. The Big Man may not be in the debate of greatest basketball players of all time, but he has a cult following from his playing days.

Shaq is ninth overall in the history of the NBA in terms of points scored. His best time as a player was with the LA Lakers, where he won multiple NBA titles between 1996 and 2004 after leaving Orlando Magic. He also played for the likes of Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Boston Celtics before retiring in 2011.

Shaquille O'Neal

The law enforcement officers love O’Neal

O’Neal has a reputation as a law-abiding citizen, and because he has positively influenced society, he was appointed director of community relations for the Henry County Sheriff's Office in Georgia back in 2021.

Similarly, upon meeting the 7'1" legend, the Nashville Police Department officers appeared delighted. There were good vibes and nothing else!

ALSO READ: Here's What Draymond Green Allegedly Said Which Led To His Ejection Against Magic; Read On

