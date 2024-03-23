Duquesne Dukes vs Illinois Fighting Illini: Preview, Streaming Details, Prediction and More

In a second-round matchup of the 2024 NCAA Tournament, the third-seed Illinois Fighting Illini will be battling against the 11th-seed Duquesne Dukes for a shot at the Sweet 16.

Aiming to secure back-to-back NCAA Tournament victories for the first time, the Duquesne Dukes (25-11), champions of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament, step up to the challenge.

On the other hand, the Illinois Fighting Illini (27-8), fresh off their victory in the Big Ten Tournament, are entering the NCAA Tournament for the fourth consecutive year and a remarkable 34th time overall.

The team successful in this round will go head-to-head with the victors of the Washington State versus Iowa State game in the Sweet 16.

The match is slated to begin at 8:40 p.m. ET at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. The Fighting Illini maintain a 2-1 lead in the all-time series, with their last face-off occurring in December 1988.

Key Players and Stats: Fighting Illini Favorites in Duquesne Matchup

The Fighting Illini have been on a roll, seizing victories in eight out of their last nine games. A key player driving their success is senior guard Terrence Shannon Jr.

The veteran has been on fire, scoring a minimum of 25 points in every game for the past five outings. In their recent first-round triumph over Morehead State, Shannon Jr. recorded 26 points, alongside four assists, two rebounds, two blocks, and two steals.

His nearly unstoppable performance included scoring 40 points leading to a 98-87 victory over Nebraska in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals. Across 29 games, with 28 as a starter, he averages 23.1 points, four rebounds, 2.2 assists, and one steal over 34.1 minutes.

Marcus Domask, Senior forward, is fresh from a triple-double in the NCAA Tournament win against Morehead State. He racked up 12 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists.

Furthermore, his standout performance of 26 points, supplemented with eight assists and seven rebounds, helped secure a 93-87 win over Wisconsin in the Big Ten Tournament final.

Across his 35 games, all as a starter, he averages 15.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 34.5 minutes. Consult SportsLine for recommendations on which team to back.

Dae Dae Grant and Jimmy Clark III: A Dynamic Duo Driving Duquesne's Offense

Recently, senior guard Dae Dae has performed stunningly well. He scorched the nets with 19 points, supplemented with three rebounds and two assists during the NCAA first-round victory against BYU last Thursday.

He scored 27 points, paired with three assists and two rebounds, leading to a 70-60 triumph against St. Bonaventure in the Atlantic 10 Tournament semifinals on March 16.

He surpassed the 30-point mark in three games, with a notable 31-point score in their 81-66 win against Saint Louis on February 20. Across 33 games, including 31, his average stats stand at 16.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and one steal in 32.9 minutes of playtime.

Senior guard Jimmy Clark plays a pivotal role in Duquesne's offense. Starting in all of his 36 games, his averages stand at 15 points, 3.8 assists, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.4 steals in 31.1 minutes.

It was his contribution that enabled Duquesne to eliminate the sixth-seeded BYU Cougars this Thursday with 11 points, further bolstered by four assists, two rebounds, and four steals.

He scored 18 points, grabbed eight rebounds, and had four assists in the team's victory over St. Bonaventure in the A-10 semifinal.

How to Watch Duquesne Dukes vs Illinois Fighting Illini channel, steaming information

Game day: Saturday, March 23, 2024

Game time: 8:40 p.m., ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Paramount+, MAX

Prediction

Duquesne Dukes 82 – Illinois 79

