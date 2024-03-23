Boston Celtics vs Chicago Bulls: Preview, Streaming Details, Injury Reports and More

On their upcoming Saturday visit to the Windy City and United Center, the Boston Celtics will compete against their Eastern Conference rival, the Chicago Bulls. Before heading to Chicago, they'll face off against the Detroit Pistons on Friday night.

Fresh from their victory over the Milwaukee Bucks, where they won 122-119, the Celtics are riding a winning streak of seven games.

Situated at a comfortable 10 ½-game lead atop the Eastern Conference, Boston looks promising. Meanwhile, the Bulls' recent loss to the Houston Rockets, with a score of 127-117, ended their two-game winning streak.

Ranking ninth place in the Eastern Conference, Chicago stands eight games ahead of Brooklyn in 11th place, meaning they need to be among the top 10 to qualify for the postseason.

Boston will be missing the services of Jrue Holiday in this game, while the participation of Al Horford, Kristaps Porzingis, Jaylen Brown, and Jayson Tatum remains uncertain. From Chicago, Zach LaVine, Patrick Williams, and Julian Phillips will be out of their lineup.

Analyzing Boston's Offensive and Defensive Performance, Key Players, and Stats

In the NBA, Boston ranks second in scoring, averaging 121.0 points per and is sixth in points allowed, with an average of 109.5 per game. They have a 48.5% overall shooting accuracy, ranking 9th, and a 39.1% proficiency from the three-point territory, ranking 2nd.

Advertisement

Their defense proves to be adept at holding opponents to a 45.0% overall shooting rate - the second-best in the league, and 34.8% from the 3-point territory, the third-best. Boston also maintains a 6th rank, with an 81% success rate at free throws.

As for individual performances, Jayson Tatum is Boston's leading scorer, contributing an average of 27.1 points per game, followed by Jaylen Brown who averages 23.2 points. Three other Boston players maintain double-figure scoring averages.

However, Jrue Holiday is currently unable to play due to an injury despite a 12.8 ppg score. Meanwhile, Derrick White leads in assists, distributing approximately 5.1 per game.

When it comes to rebounds, Boston amasses an average total of 46.8 per game, split between 10.7 offensive and 36.1 defensive rebounds, with Tatum leading the charge with 8.3 per game on average.

Brown excels in intercepting opponents with an average of 1.1 steals per game, and Porzingis protects the rim, blocking 1.8 shots on average, per game.

Chicago Bulls' Season Stats and Key Players Overview

In the NBA, Chicago ranks 22nd for points scored, averaging 112.1 points per game, and positions 14th for points allowed with 113.7 per game. Shooting records show a 46.6% overall percentage and a 35.8% 3-pointer rate, placing Chicago in 20th and 19th positions broadly.

On defense, Chicago forces opponents to a 47.2% shooting ratio and 36.6% from the 3-point line, ranking them 14th and 15th respectively. Their free throw field stands 10th with a 79.4% credit.

Chicago's highest scorer is DeMar DeRozan, averagely making 23.1 points per game. Zach LaVine follows with a 19.5 per game average, but an injury has ended his season early.

The next in line scorer is Coby White, averaging 19.4 points per game. The Bulls have three more active players who have consistently scored in double digits. DeRozan also leads in assists, averaging 5.2 per game.

In terms of rebounds, Chicago maintains an average of 11.1 from the offense and 32.4 on the defense each game, totaling 43.6 rebounds per game. Nikola Vecevic takes the lead, chalking up 10.7 rebounds per game.

Advertisement

Alex Caruso stands out in steals as he averages 1.6 a game, and concurrently leads active players in blocks, averaging 1.0 per game.

Boston Celtics vs Chicago Bulls Injury Reports

Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum is questionable due to his ankle.

Al Horford is questionable due to his toe.

Jrue Holiday is also questionable due to his shoulder.

Chicago Bulls

Alex Caruso is probable to play.

Zach LaVine is out due to midfoot surgery.

Julian Phillips is out due to a foot injury.

Coby White is probable due to a hip issue.

Lonzo Ball is out due to a knee injury.

Patrick Williams is out due to midfoot surgery.

Streaming Details

The Celtics will play the Bulls at 8:00 PM on Sunday at United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: NBA TV

Advertisement

Live Stream: Fubo (Watch for free)

Prediction

Boston 120-99 Bulls

ALSO READ: 'HAND ON THAT BOO..': NBA Fans Mock PJ Washington's Hand Placement with Wife Alisah Chanel in Photo