Dustin Rhodes explains why Roman Reigns should face his brother Cody instead of The Rock at WrestleMania 40

Ever since The Rock made a surprise return to WWE on January 8, all eyes have been on his possible encounter with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. However, at the same time, there is another possible opponent of Roman Reigns, to main event the pay-per-view, and he is Cody Rhodes.

His brother Dustin Rhodes feels that it would be perfect if Cody Rhodes faces Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 40, instead of The Rock. In an interview with SI.com Dustin said that even though booking The Rock vs Roman Reigns is also a good option from a business point of view, still he believes that it should be Cody instead of The Rock since he is now becoming the face of the company.

“I hope Cody’s in the main event spot against Roman. Or it’s going to be The Rock. If it is The Rock, I’m pissed–this is Cody’s time. He is becoming the face of the company, and it’s paying off. But I get it. If it is The Rock, it’s still good business. I understand that there are a lot of people who love seeing The Rock. But I still think it’s Cody’s moment,” Dustin said.

Advertisement

Dustin reiterated that Cody is on fire in the WWE currently, and it is indeed his time to main event WrestleMania 40. “My dad, myself, and my brother, we’re three different men. But we all love the fans, we love the business, and we take a lot of pride in protecting the Rhodes name. Cody is on fire. This is his time. I’m very happy for him. We’re carrying on the legacy, which is very special to us,” Dustin said.

Why does Cody Rhodes deserve a spot in the main event of WrestleMania 40?

Cody Rhodes, also known as The American Nightmare, has been making waves since his return to WWE in 2022. Despite being loved by the crowd, he hasn't managed to clinch the WWE Championship just yet. Pinkvilla Pulse Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further! Subscribe

When he won the Royal Rumble in 2023 with a surprising return after an injury, it seemed certain that he would cross paths with Roman Reigns for the Championship at WrestleMania 39. He did face Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship match, but surprisingly, he didn’t win which also annoyed his fans. Reigns retained the title belt and Cody had to return empty-handed.

This was a big shocker for the fans as well as the experts, who had the notion that the WWE might hand over the Championship to Cody Rhodes, and observe how the crowd responded to him.

Roman Reigns had already completed over 1,000 days as the WWE Champion, and it had seemed evident that he would drop the belt.

You never know, maybe the company will choose Cody Rhodes for the main event of WrestleMania 40 again, while The Rock gets paired up with another wrestler. Or who knows, there might even be a triple-threat match with Cody Rhodes, The Rock, and Roman Reigns. We'll find out in the coming weeks which direction we're going in.

ALSO READ: WWE Raw: New match and segment announced for Monday’s RAW