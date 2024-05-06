Ex-WWE United States Champion Faces Life-Threatening Injury

The nature of professional wrestling makes injuries unavoidable due to the high risk. Almost all wrestlers have suffered injuries at some point in their respective careers, especially if they have been wrestling for a lengthy period. Recently, Matt Cardona, formerly known as Zayk Ryder in WWE, suffered a pec injury, which, according to him, is life-threatening.

Sitting in an interview with Bill Pritchard, the former WWE United States Champion talked about the recently sustained pec injury.

Matt Cardona revealed that there is no perfect time to sustain injury in professional wrestling or any sports, but it was completely the worst time for him to get hurt given his circumstances. He further added that he was getting strong momentum in his career, but he abruptly got injured, announcing it on X.

Following the injury announcement, the former WWE star further gave more information regarding the status of the injury. The surgery for the injury was done about two weeks ago. Presently, he is in rehab after repairing the tendon. While he has to take rest to recover, he hates resting and sitting on the couch.

What has Matt Cardona been doing outside WWE?

The 38-year-old was one of the longest-serving WWE employees of the past decade, spending 15 years in the company as Zack Ryder. His popularity surged in WWE with the 'woo woo woo' catchphrase, notably in the early 2010s. He clinched the Intercontinental Championship, the US Championship, and the Tag Team Championship during his tenure there.

Since leaving, Matt Cardona has evolved as a performer outside WWE, performing for major wrestling promotions like Impact Wrestling, AEW, and NWA. However, his run in GCW stood out the most from his post-WWE career, where he produced some impressive matches and won the GCW World Championship. He can't wrestle now, but he is set to serve as the general manager of GCW while recovering from the injury.

Matt has obtained the name 'Indie God' following his success in the independent circuit in recent years. PWI voted him the 'Indie Wrestler of the Year' for two consecutive years in 2022 and 2023.

