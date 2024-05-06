Date A Live V Episode 5: Shido’s Past As Shinji Revealed; Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot, And More

In the previous episode of Date A Live V, fans were drawn deeper into the enigmatic past of Mio Takamiya and her deep connections with Shido and Mana. With Shinji's tragic demise and Mio proceeding to try and “rebuild” him, fans have been fervently waiting for Date A Live V Episode 5 to release because of the cliffhanger ending.

Find out more about the fate of Shido and Mana in the upcoming episode, and keep reading to get the release date, where to stream, the expected plot, and more details.

Date A Live V Episode 5: Release date and where to stream

Date A Live V Episode 5 is scheduled for release on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. The upcoming episode will air on various TV stations, including AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS11, KBS Kyoto, and Mr./Ms. TV across Japan. Additionally, the fifth season is available to stream on multiple online platforms, such as d Anime Store, U-NEXT, and DMM TV.

For global fans, Date A Live V Episode 5 will be available to stream on platforms like Amazon Prime Video and Hulu. In South and Southeast Asia, Muse Communication is also streaming this Spring 2024 anime. Therefore, fans of these regions can tune in to their YouTube channel, Muse Asia, to watch the upcoming episode. Crunchyroll will also be streaming the series.

Expected plot in Date A Live V Episode 5

With Mio Takamiya's past and her ties to Shido and Mana revealed, Date A Live V Episode 5 will likely delve deeper into her character and significance to the story. As the mother of all spirits, Mio will likely return to the battlefield and have a significant impact on the ongoing conflict between Ratatoskr and DEM.

Date A Live V Episode 5 will be titled Mother Zero and will likely see Mio playing a pivotal role in confronting Westcott. Her powers as the mother of all spirits, as well as the knowledge she may hold, will likely be the key to turning the tide in favor of either side of the battle.

Date A Live V Episode 4 recap

Titled The Spirit of Origin, Date A Live V Episode 4 depicts the past of Shido as Shinji. The episode starts as Shinji makes his way home when a colossal Spacequake occurs. Shinji finds a mysterious girl floating in the aftermath and brings her home revealing.

This inadvertently sparks a misunderstanding when his sister Mana stumbles upon the scene. After clarifying the situation, the girl, visibly shivering in Shinji's jacket, surprises them by conjuring a duplicate of Mana's school uniform with her powers.

The following day sees a remarkable transformation in the girl's intellect, rapidly evolving from infantile speech to eloquent conversation. However, she still struggles to recall her origins beyond standing in a destroyed wasteland. Moved by her plight and still nameless, Shinji gives her the moniker Mio, which makes her shed tears of gratitude. Meanwhile, Westcott seeks to reclaim his missing pawn and searches for the girl now named Mio.

In Date A Live V Episode 4, Mio and Shinji grow closer, planning a date with the help of Mana and Haruko. Their idyllic seaside excursion takes an unexpected turn when they encounter Westcott and his cohorts on the return journey. Westcott gives them a sinister ultimatum: that he has Mana and would not guarantee Mana's safety if Mio doesn’t surrender.

In the ensuing chaos, Shinji attempts to shield Mio and ends up shot in the chest. With his consciousness slipping away, Mio spirals into chaos. Date A Live V Episode 4 concludes as Mio unleashes her powers in a desperate bid to heal Shinji, making a fateful decision that could alter their fates forever: to ‘rebuild’ Shinji at any cost.

