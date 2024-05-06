Konosuba Season 3 Episode 5: Release Date, Streaming Details, Expected Plot And More

Konosuba: God’s Blessing On This Wonderful World Season 3 Episode 5 is just around the corner with more hilarious action as Kazuma and his friends confront the Devil Army. With Axel village on high alert following ominous warnings about the Devil Army's presence, Kazuma, as a seasoned adventurer, must heed the call to action in the upcoming episode, so don’t miss its release and find out the release date, expected plot, and more here!

KonoSuba Season 3 Episode 5: Release date and streaming details

Konosuba Season 3 Episode 5 is scheduled to premiere on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST / 2:30 pm GMT / 10:30 am ET / 7:30 am PT. Please note that the release time may vary slightly depending on your time zone.

As a weekly show, new episodes will air every Wednesday. In Japan, viewers can watch Konosuba Season 3 Episode 5 on Tokyo MX, BS11, and other Japanese social networks. For international audiences, the anime will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll.

Expected plot Konosuba Season 3 Episode 5

Konosuba: God’s Blessing On This Wonderful World Season 3 Episode 5 will likely entail Kazuma and his party continuing their pursuit of the Divine Treasures while dealing with the ongoing threat of the Devil King's forces. Kazuma could find himself reluctantly drawn into Chris's quest to retrieve the Divine Treasures, leading to a series of chaotic mishaps.

Meanwhile, Kazuma will keep trying to curry favor with Iris, mostly due to his desire to return to Iris's castle. Iris's influence on Kazuma and her role in the unfolding events could become increasingly significant as the season progresses. But before any of this, Kazuma and his ‘troops’ will have to deal with the Devil King's forces in Konosuba Season 3 Episode 5.

Konosuba Season 3 Episode 4 recap

In Konosuba Season 3 Episode 4, titled Divine Punishment for This Handsome Gentleman Thief, the story kicks off with Kazuma and his friends engaging in a conversation with Alderp inside his mansion. Alderp expresses his dissatisfaction with being a suspect and reluctantly agrees to accommodate Kazuma, Aqua, and Megumin, though he's pleased that Darkness will be staying.

Later, Kazuma explores Alderp's mansion and discovers Alderp admiring himself in a magic mirror. Realizing Alderp's intentions to use the mirror to spy on Darkness in the bathhouse, Kazuma confronts him and threatens to expose his actions to the maid staff unless he leaves. Darkness arrives and destroys the mirror, causing three days to pass.

During dinner in Konosuba Season 3 Episode 4, Kazuma and Megumin discuss the whereabouts of the noble thief, leading to a playful argument. Kazuma, attempting to throw Megumin off, suggests they go on a date, but their outing quickly turns chaotic when Megumin casts an explosion spell. Meanwhile, Aqua and Darkness interact with Alderp's maids, and later, Megumin regales heroic stories to Alderp and his maids.

Kazuma encounters the thief, revealed to be Eris (Chris), and agrees to keep her actions secret from Darkness. As the group prepares to depart the next morning, they are interrupted by the capital's Devil King Army alert. Konosuba Season 3 Episode 4 ends with Kazuma rallying his friends to face the impending threat.

For more updates on Kazuma’s misadventures in Konosuba Season 3, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.

