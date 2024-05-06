Black Butler Season 4 Complete Release Schedule: Dates, Time, Where To Watch & More
Black Butler Season 4 continues to be one of the most popular on-air series of the Spring 2024 slate. Here is a complete release schedule of the latest season. READ.
Amongst the popular banners airing this week, like Demon Slayer Season 4, and My Hero Academia Season 7, there are other popular series that are gaining much-deserved traction. Black Butler Season 4 Public School Arc has continued to be a fan-favorite right with the release of the first episode. As the latest season continues to air episodes week after week, here is how you can navigate through the calendar to catch all the episodes at the right time.
Black Butler Season 4 Complete Release Schedule
Here's the release schedule for Black Butler season 4 in different time zones:
- Episode 1: April 13, 2024, at 11:30 PM JST / 9 AM PDT / 5 PM BST / 9:30 PM IST (out now)
- Episode 2: April 20, 2024, at 11:30 PM JST / 9 AM PDT / 5 PM BST / 9:30 PM IST (out now)
- Episode 3: April 27, 2024, at 11:30 PM JST / 9 AM PDT / 5 PM BST / 9:30 PM IST (out now)
- Episode 4: May 4, 2024, at 11:30 PM JST / 9 AM PDT / 5 PM BST / 9:30 PM IST (out now)
- Episode 5: May 11, 2024, at 11:30 PM JST / 9 AM PDT / 5 PM BST / 9:30 PM IST
- Episode 6: May 18, 2024, at 11:30 PM JST / 9 AM PDT / 5 PM BST / 9:30 PM IST
- Episode 7: May 25, 2024, at 11:30 PM JST / 9 AM PDT / 5 PM BST / 9:30 PM IST
- Episode 8: June 1, 2024, at 11:30 PM JST / 9 AM PDT / 5 PM BST / 9:30 PM IST
- Episode 9: June 8, 2024, at 11:30 PM JST / 9 AM PDT / 5 PM BST / 9:30 PM IST
- Episode 10: June 15, 2024, at 11:30 PM JST / 9 AM PDT / 5 PM BST / 9:30 PM IST
- Episode 11: June 22, 2024, at 11:30 PM JST / 9 AM PDT / 5 PM BST / 9:30 PM IST
Where to watch Black Butler Season 4 online: Streaming details
Fans can catch all the episodes of the anime on multiple streaming platforms. Crunchyroll is airing the season for viewers in North America, Central America, South America, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, Oceania, and India. Bilibili Global streams it for viewers in South Asian and Southeast Asian countries. The fourth season is also available on Aniplus TV, iQIYI, and Muse Asia. At last, we will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come.
The release mentions provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.
