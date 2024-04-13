'F*** Jake Paul': Jorge Masvidal And Nate Diaz Throw Slurs At The Problem Child In Upcoming Boxing Match Presser

Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz are set to face each other in their eagerly-anticipated rematch. However this time, they take each other on in the constraints of boxing rules. Both fighters, possessing resentment for YouTuber Jake Paul, took to insulting him in their recent press conference.

Jake Paul, a prominent figure in combat sports, has garnered significant controversy. Despite his controversial reputation, he has managed to maintain a cordial relationship with Gamebred and Diaz, two renowned UFC superstars. However, it seems that these fighters have chosen to cast aspersions on the YouTuber.

Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz disparage Jake Paul in recent press conference

Nate Diaz’s previous boxing fight against Jake Paul was an unfortunate loss for the UFC superstar. Although the fighter displayed resistance early on, The Problem Child managed to weather the storm and emerge victorious in the match-up.

Judging by the recent press conference, Diaz appears to hold resentment against Paul disregarding their settled rivalry following the boxing fight. Alongside Nate, the once-friendly Masvidal decided to chime into the aspersion.

For their upcoming boxing fight, Masvidal spoke on Diaz’s performance against Jake Paul, Nate’s previous opponent. “I don’t think he was training for this dude [Jake Paul.] I don’t blame him. Who the f*** Is Jake anyways right?” said Gamebred.

The 39-year-old expressed his disapproval toward Paul’s boxing endeavors. As a member of the audience yelled ‘F*** Jake Paul,’ both Masvidal and Diaz decided to interject and have a chant of their own.

“F*** Jake Paul. It’s real fighters over here man,” uttered Masvidal. The inaugural BMF Champion claimed Diaz’s performance to be lackluster against the YouTuber and believes a show of better performance in their upcoming fight.

Since their previous bout at UFC 244, which ended in a doctor’s stoppage victory for Jorge Masvidal, fans have been anticipating a rematch amongst the contenders. Both fighters showing resistance in their MMA fight are expected to put on a show for their second fight.

Chael Sonnen responds to Jorge Masvidal’s challenge

UFC veteran Chael Sonnen is one of the pioneers in building the UFC. Having stepped into the octagon against Jon Jones and Anderson Silva, The American Gangster has displayed impressive victories throughout his career.

Although the fighter retired in 2014, The American Gangster appears to be having rivalries against current-day fighters. One contender who has challenged the veteran to fight is the inaugural BMF Champion Jorge Masvidal.

Over a few differences, Gamebred proceeded to challenge Sonnen to a cage-match. Since this attracted the attention of fans, The American Gangster uploaded a video on his YouTube channel responding to Masvidal.

“I’m not sure if Jorge Masvidal has challenged me. I kept being told that,” said Sonnen. The fighter alluded to Gamebred threatening the veteran contender.

The former heavyweight then said, “I will not let him get close. I cannot trust Jorge Masvidal.” Sonnen continued to express his thoughts on the matter, even calling Gamebred a ‘thug with a hood up.’

Since Masvidal’s rise to the UFC started with well-documented street fighting, Sonnen threw shade at Gamebred concerning that.

Although a fight between Sonnen and Masvidal is highly unlikely, fans still appear to thoroughly enjoy this rivalry.