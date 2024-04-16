Fans Go Wild Over Daniel Jones' Googly-Eyed Presser

Fans went berserk over Giants QB Daniel Jones' hilariously wide-eyed appearance at a press conference, flooding the internet with memes comparing his bizarre look to Adam Gase and stunned emojis.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones stole the spotlight this week, but not for reasons he would have hoped. During a seemingly routine press conference, Jones' appearance went viral for his hilariously wide-eyed expression, sending NFL fans into a frenzy of memes and comparisons.


Viewers couldn't help but notice Jones' cartoonish peepers, sparking concerns and quips about his well-being:

"Either that man just snorted the FATTEST line or someone need to check on him," one fan tweeted.


"Bro's zooted," another chimed in, insinuating he might be under the influence.


Ghost of Adam Gase Haunts Daniel Jones

The awkward optics instantly drew parallels to former Jets coach Adam Gase's own infamous wide-eyed media presence. Fans relished in the uncanny resemblance:


"Bro looking like Adam Gase," a fan remarked, attaching a side-by-side of the two's bizarre gazes.


While some related Jones' look to various cartoon characters, others found his virtual twin in a familiar emoji:

"Daniel Jones pulled up to the press conference looking like 😳," a creative fan shared, posting the stunned emoji as a flawless match.

Pressure Mounts on Daniel Jones Amid Viral Moment

As the memes piled on, the bizarre incident cast an unwanted spotlight on the QB's mounting pressure to perform. With the Giants potentially eyeing a replacement in the upcoming draft, and the recent loss of star running back Saquon Barkley, Jones needs a strong recovery both on and off the field.

Jones' wild-eyed display may have been an odd albeit memorable moment. But as jokes comparing him to Gase's ill-fated tenure remind us, the QB's future in New York could hinge on avoiding a similar punchline outcome.

