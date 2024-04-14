5 Quarterbacks In NFL History To Defeat All 32 Teams

In the history of the NFL, only a handful of quarterbacks have achieved a remarkable feat. Among them, only five could defeat every single one of the league’s 32 current teams over a century. The elite group consists of extraordinary standouts who, time and again, have made their name in fan’s hearts.

The legendary quarterbacks are Peyton Manning, Brett Favre, Drew Brees, Tom Brady, and the emerging star Patrick Mahomes. The Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, has an enrichment where their legacy will be served. Let’s delve into their iconic places on the field without further delay.

1. Peyton Manning- September 7, 2014

With 70,000 passing yards and two Super Bowl victories, Manning is known as the ‘Sheriff.’ His football IQ allowed him to dominate the challenges throughout his career. However, Manning's journey to defeat his former team, the Indianapolis Colts, wasn’t easy. His departure was a shock for both parties.

Despite bringing immense success to the franchises, his football career dropped after being injured. The debilitating neck injury sidelined him for the entire 2021 season, which led to a 2-14 record for the Colts. Not only did he go through two bad decades, but he also underwent critical surgeries.

After his heartfelt farewell to the Colts, he was in the spotlight, signing with the Denver Broncos. A year later, he faced the Colts once more, securing his only win against his former team. The player contributed 269 passing yards and three touchdowns with no turnovers for the Broncos. And that made his illustrious career shinier and a favorite among admirers.

2. Drew Bress- October 21, 2018

Brees’ impressive accolades start with 80,000 passing yards and 571 touchdowns. However, his achievements took an ample amount of time to reach his height. Almost 15 years after his first encounter, he conquered his final opponent to make his name on the list.

In 2018, he made his fifth attempt to beat his former team, the Baltimore Ravens. Despite making 0 in the first half, he took the lead at 7-3. Not only did he bring triumph to the New Orleans Saints, but he also defeated 32 current NFL teams.

3. Brett Favre- October 5, 2009

Favre showcased his talents with multiple teams after his illustrious tenure with the Green Bay Packers. He joined the New York Jets right after he departed from Winsconsin in 2018. However, he eventually retired to his roost in the NFC North Division as a Minnesota Vikings star.

In his first four encounters against the Packers, he engaged in a classic showdown against Aaron Rodgers. Despite Rodgers's impressive performance, Favre’s three passing touchdowns stole the game. The Vikings added nine unanswered points, and Bress extended his hand on the list of defeating 32 NFL teams.

4. Tom Brady- October 3, 2021

The 2021 NFL regular season brought one of the most anticipated matchups in the league’s history. Brady’s admirers thought his era would come to an end after he departed from the New England Patriots. However, fortunately, the NFL provided an answer by scheduling a reunion in Foxboro.

Brady delivered six Super Bowl banners, nine AFC championships, and a myriad of exceptional performances. On March 17, 2020, he announced his departure from the organization.

Right after three days, he released a surprise signing contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The team scored 14-13 when Ronald Jones punched a rushing touchdown. And Brady completed winning over 32 NFL teams.

5. Patrick Mahomes

Despite being one of the youngest players on the list, Mahomes is left with another game to defeat 32 NFL teams. Last Sunday, the Chiefs secured victory, bringing Mahomes’ milestone one step closer. He never got the chance to face the Vikings earlier due to injury, but now the game was on his feet.

Not only did he bring triumph to Minnesota, but he has now conquered every NFL team except the Chiefs. He joined the list of players who have defeated every team except their own, including Alex Smith, Ben Roethlisberger, Russell Wilson, and Aaron Rodgers. Fans are now eager to see how soon Mahomes will enter the list alongside all four stellar players.