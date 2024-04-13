Fans Slam NBA Media, Dish Out Kenny Smith for Picking THIS NBA All-Star Over Luka Doncic

Kenny Smith sparks controversy by favoring Wolves star over Luka Doncic for NBA All-NBA First Team, igniting fervent debate among fans and analysts alike.

By Nitish Singh
Published on Apr 13, 2024  |  02:44 AM IST |  7.3K
Image Courtesy: Instagram
Kenny Smith has his preferences straight

The current basketball regime is full of debates. One after the other, from fans to analysts, there has been all the community winding up for the latest debate. The First Team All-NBA debate has now arrived and so has the debate.

The former two-time NBA Champion and current basketball commentator Kenny Smith put out his words on the First Team All-NBA and made his pick. Contrary to his own views, Smith put Anthony Edwards over Luka Doncic for the team and NBA fans couldn’t hold on to that.

On his appearance for NBA on TNT, when Charles Barkley asked Smith to pick his guard for the First Team, he said, “If I had to go two – Anthony Edwards and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.”

However, the opinion did not suit to the audience as soon after the tweet of short clip, fans put out their disgust on the take and commented one after other criticizing Kenny Smith’s giving Anthony Edwards preference over Doncic.

An unhappy fan wrote: “NBA media s**ks so bad."


While other fans wrote:







Where does Doncic stand against Anthony Edwards and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander?

Luka Doncic, the exceptional point guard for the Dallas Mavericks, has undeniably established himself as a formidable force in the NBA, showcasing his extraordinary talent and versatility on the court. 

Doncic's impressive performance this season, averaging a remarkable 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 9.8 assists per game, firmly cements his position as an All-NBA caliber player. 


Notably, his invaluable contributions to the Mavericks, leading them to a 50-win season and upholding a top-five defense in the league over the last 18 games, further exemplify his impact on the team's success. 


While Doncic's personal achievements and leadership continue to shine, his contention for an All-NBA First Team spot has sparked substantial debate, particularly due to the considerable success of other noteworthy players.

In contrast, Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder have also emerged as formidable competitors for All-NBA honors. Edwards' standout performances, combined with the Timberwolves' ascent to the second-best record in the West, have positioned him as a strong candidate for the All-NBA First Team. 

