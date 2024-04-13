‘Max Him Out as Soon as They Can’: NBA Insider Hints Major Deal Coming Jalen Brunson’s Way This Summer

Jalen Brunson's remarkable performance has positioned the New York Knicks as a formidable force in the upcoming 2024 NBA Playoffs. Playing at an MVP level, he has at least 30 points in the seven of his last eight games.

Brunson had an impressive 61-point performance on March 29 against the Victor Wembanyama led San Antonio Spurs. However, as his performance is only getting better with time, the time has come to talk about money.

Hinting towards what possibly could be one of the best summers for Brunson, an NBA insider told Heavy Sports that the Knicks would try to max out him before the summer.

He said, “They’re gonna try to max him out as soon as they can this summer.”

“He has a $100 million decision coming. Sign now for $150 million or wait and sign for $250 million. It is a nice problem to have but it is not a slam-dunk which way he’ll go,” he further added.

Brunson Will Be Eligible for Extension This Summer Along With His Fellow NBA All-Star Julius Randle

As per New York Post, the Knicks guard who is in the team-friendly's second season of the four year and $104 million deal could possibly make good money if he waits for his time till 2025 to be an unrestricted free agency. Additonally, Julius Randle will also become eligible for the extension this summer.

Per say ESPN's Bobby Marks, Jalen Brunson's extension will max out and stand at four years and $156.5 million with $39.1 million average salary a year.

However, his free-agency for 2025 is at max five years $258 million that too with $51.6 million average salary. The other option for Brunson would be to take an extension that would ultimately close the money gap with time and make him eligible for the second max extension.

Additionally, let’s not forget moving forward that the current injury list for the Knicks overall and as Miles McBride is listed questionable for friday's game against the Nets with Isaiah Hartenstein listed as out, has made a favorable situation for Brunson to shine bright.

As a result of Brunson's exceptional contributions, the Knicks have now surged into third place in the Eastern Conference, trailing the Milwaukee Bucks by just one game. With a record of 48-32 and two home games remaining, against the Brooklyn Nets and the Chicago Bulls, the Knicks are poised for a compelling postseason campaign.

