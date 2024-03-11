Are Kendall Jenner-Devin Booker Looking to Make Their Relationship Work This Time? FIND OUT

It appears that Kendall Jenner is reigniting her relationship with ex-boyfriend, Devin Booker. The two were recently seen together at the 2024 Super Bowl, sparking rumors that their romance may be back on track.

From 2020 to 2022, Jenner and the NBA star had been the talk of the town, and sources suggest they are trying for a second chance at love.

Reports indicate that the beginnings of their rekindled relationship have been rather casual, with group outings and casual meetings paving the way for the 28-year-old model and the 27-year-old sportsman.

The split in 2022 was reportedly on account of their hectic lives, but now they appear to be determined to overcome the hurdles that previously broke them apart.

"They’ve been testing the water with group outings and other small get-togethers,” the insider said of the 28-year-old model and the 27-year-old NBA star.

It was just after this that another source spilled the beans on Jenner and Booker, stating that they are once again spending significant time together.

Though the source elaborated that the celebrity pair is not exclusive and are cautious not to move too fast, it is evident that their relationship is gaining momentum.

This renewal of love for each other follows closely on the heels of Jenner's split with former boyfriend, Bad Bunny, in December 2023.

The insider noted, "Their schedules are extremely demanding, and they realize they have plenty more to explore independently before deciding to settle down."

When it comes to Kendall's family, they seem on board with her choice. They desire that Kendall finds happiness with someone who cherishes, respects her, and can handle the spotlight that inevitably accompanies her.

Their only wish is for Kendall to be with someone who manages the consequences of dating her with elegance and composure.

Devin Booker Injury Update: Latest Status Against Cavaliers

Ahead of the Phoenix Suns' away game against the Cleveland Cavaliers this Monday, the key topics of discussion include the injury update and return status of Devin Booker. In the previous four games which Booker missed, the Suns managed an equal split of 2-2.

Wins against Denver and Toronto came seemingly close without Booker's presence, illustrating the Suns' lack of substitution for a point guard is a considerable issue as we move toward the end of the season. The Suns could find it challenging to defeat the Cavs on their home turf, keeping their fingers crossed for Booker's return on Monday.

The Suns could most likely call on Booker during the Cavs' showdown as his injury report status moved from doubtful to likely. He had earlier carried a doubtful status for the game against the Celtics.

Booker sustained his injury during the Suns' 118-109 defeat to the Houston Rockets on March 2. The incident happened toward the end of the game where Booker was playing against Fred VanVleet.

As he was backtracking, Booker stumbled over teammate Royce O'Neale's foot, resulting in his ankle injury. He appeared to be in pain before he quickly got up and headed for the locker room.

