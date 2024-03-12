‘The Milk Demons Got LeBron in Trouble,’ Savannah James’ Upset Look at USC Game Sparks Hilarious Fan Reactions

Yesterday at the Galen Center, LeBron James, his wife Savannah James, and their daughter Zhuri attended Bronny James' basketball match. The exciting encounter saw the USC Trojans, Bronny James' team, face off against the Arizona Wildcats and did not disappoint.

With an exciting game unfolding on the court, a portion of attention was still dedicated to the LA Lakers superstar. However, as per a trending photo on social media, Savannah's apparent cold demeanor towards her four-time NBA MVP husband didn't go unnoticed.

Quick to catch on and react, fans contrasted Savannah James' upset look with LeBron's interaction from Friday.

The basketball superstar seemed to be the center of attention for Linda Rambis and Jeanie Buss, resulting in a viral video. Most fans suspect this is the potential source of any strain between the married couple.

LeBron James' Double-Digit Scoring Streak Surpasses Shaq's Career

LeBron James holds numerous records that seem increasingly resilient to being shattered. His recent surpassing of the 40,000-point mark undoubtedly stands out as one of these achievements.

After all, only three players have ever managed to cross the 35,000-point threshold. However, his most impressive and seemingly unbreakable record is his long streak of scoring in double digits. This achievement has garnered increased attention in recent seasons due to the sheer impressiveness of its length.

A helpful way for Lakers fans to fully grasp just how extended this streak is occurred when LeBron, after scoring 29 points in a Sunday triumph over the Wolves, extended his streak to 1,208 games. This one now surpasses the length of a notable former Laker's career.

For clarification, this record eclipses Shaq's total number of regular-season games, which is a truly astonishing achievement.

At this point, it seems almost impossible to comprehend how much he is leading everyone else with this streak.

The active player closest to catching up, Kevin Durant, lags far behind at 170 games. LeBron's streak would necessitate a player scoring in double digits for over fourteen consecutive seasons.

If we try to frame it against the entire careers of players, which is both an amusing and suitable approach, he is nearing Pau Gasol, who played 1,226 regular-season games.

If he continues this streak next season, we might see him surpass players like Dwight Howard (1,242), Carmelo Anthony (1,260), and Derek Fisher (1,287).

