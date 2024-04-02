CM Punk Opens Up on Backstage Fight With Jack Perry; Reveals What He Told ‘Clown’ Tony Khan Before Quitting AEW

CM Punk’s exit from AEW was more sensational than his entry to the promotion. Punk, who had made a stunning debut at Tony Khan’s AEW in 2021, and promised to work with a new bunch of talent had an unfortunate departure from the company in August 2023.

The reason was Punk had a physical altercation with fellow wrestler Jack Perry, who had allegedly disrespected CM Punk. The feud took place before the start of AEW’s pay-per-view All In and it resulted in Tony Khan suspending both Punk and Jack Perry.

Punk had not spoken about this fight so far, but, recently in an interview with Ariel Helwani, on the MMA Hour, The Second City Saint spilled the beans on the entire fracas.

Punk in his defense said that he didn’t punch anybody, but opened up by saying that he did take a thinly veiled shot at Jack Perry and also had some words for Tony Khan. “I thought i was doing a responsible thing. I didn’t punch anybody, I just choked somebody a little bit. Samoa Joe was there, told me to stop, and then I quit. I turned to Tony (Khan) and said this place is a f*cking joke man, you’re a clown, I quit. Went to my room, then Joe and Jerry Lynn came and got me and were like, ‘Lets just go and kill it,” Punk said.

Did Tony Khan fear for his life at All In?

After firing CM Punk for his involvement in the feud with Jack Perry, Tony Khan in a statement had said that for the first time in AEW’s four-year tenure, he felt that his life was in danger backstage.

Advertisement

“I’ve been going to wrestling shows for over thirty years, I’ve been producing them on this network for nearly four years. Never in all that time have I ever felt, until Sunday, that my security, my safety, my life was in danger,” Khan had said.

CM Punk opening up on this statement of Khan said that he didn’t do anything to endanger Tony Khan’s life. He said, “I can’t tell you what Tony felt or what he was thinking but I never did anything to make him fear for his life but he’s who he is.”

Punk mentioned that there was a concerted effort made to slander his name, in the company by spreading lies about him.

ALSO READ: CM Punk reportedly used his influence to convince Tony Khan to make THIS major change in AEW

‘Tony Khan’s Not a Boss’

Another highlighting statement that Punk made in reference to Tony Khan was that he is a nice guy, and is not a boss which is actually detrimental to the future of AEW. “Man, that’s a loaded question because I don’t want this to be…I don’t like the drama but the truth is the truth, he is not a boss, he’s a nice guy and I think ultimately that is a detriment to the company, but it’s not my company,” Punk said.

However, be that as it may, Punk’s exit from AEW worked in its favor as WWE roped him in as soon as they could. Within two months of leaving AEW, Punk made his stunning and shocking return to WWE at Survivor Series 2023.

Reports have also said that Tony Khan is still mad at Jack Perry for costing company CM Punk. Well, Punk is scheduled to appear at WrestleMania 40 in the commentary box, as he watches Seth Rollins defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre.