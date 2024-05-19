Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is all set to roll in the beautiful location of Bulgaria. The contestants will soon head for the shoot of the show. Ahead of the same, a press conference was held wherein the contestants were revealed and they interacted with media about the show. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Shilpa Shinde, who's all set to fight her fears in the show, spoke about bagging the show, her favorite ex-contestant, and more.

Shilpa Shinde's favorite ex-contestant from Khatron Ke Khiladi is a daily soap actress

In a chat with Pinkvilla, we asked the Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actress about her favorite ex-contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi across all seasons and she was quick to name Divyanka Tripathi. She mentioned that Divyanka comes across as a happy-go-lucky and delicate person and thus she didn't expect her to be that brave and daredevil. She said, "I didn't expect her to be that strong and could do so many many things. She has proved herself. Hats off to her, it was the best."

Take a look at Shilpa Shinde's entire exclusive interview here:

Shilpa Shinde on taking up Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Shilpa Shinde mentioned that everything happens at the right time and it seemed like the right time for her to do the show and she gave a nod. She also spoke about preparing for the show and added that she is not taking any specific training to ace her performance in the show because if one thinks about the future, it can leave them scared. She added that working out and staying fit is necessary and breathing exercises could help in underwater stunts.

Khatron Ke Khialdi 14 has an exciting ensemble with popular names from the industry participating in the show including Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Abhishek Kumar, Shalin Bhanot, Aditi Sharma, Niyati Fatnani, Karan Veer Mehra, Sumona Charavarti, Krishna Shroff and Asim Riaz among others.

