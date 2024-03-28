Georges St-Pierre Claims He Can Defeat Khabib Nurmagomedov; Reveals His Strategy Against the Undefeated UFC Champion

UFC legend Georges St-Pierre, a two-division champion with an impressive record of 26-2, has never shied away from a challenge. He dominated the welterweight division, even venturing up to middleweight to capture another belt. But what about a dream fight against the undefeated force of nature, Khabib Nurmagomedov?

Khabib, nicknamed 'The Eagle,' retired with a perfect 29-0 record, leaving many wondering if anyone could have stopped his relentless grappling style. GSP recently discussed this epic clash that never happened, revealing his strategy for taking down the seemingly untouchable Khabib. Could GSP's well-rounded skillset have been the key to UFC history?

The undefeated eagle: A challenge GSP was ready to take

GSP acknowledged the immense threat Khabib posed in a recent interview on the Pound4Pound Podcast hosted by Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo. He admitted, "I don't know. It's easy. I can say whatever I want. I think Khabib could have beat me. You know, I don't I'm not saying I would have beat Khabib all the time. I'm not."

However, GSP, always eager to show his competitive mindset, emphasized his unwavering self-belief: "I was confident enough to take that fight...I was thinking that if I take that fight, I'm going to beat him that day at that particular place at that particular time."

He went on to detail his approach, suggesting a bold strategy to counter Khabib's wrestling: "But maybe I'm wrong. You know, like I think I would have beaten him because in a way that I was going if he would have come to put pressure on me, I would have put him down. I would have not I would have been confident to try to go for it."

In the same podcast, he talked about the Oscar De La Hoya bout that never happened.

Dana White thwarts GSP's dream

Georges St-Pierre candidly discussed the failed opportunity to box Oscar De La Hoya, attributing the fallout to Dana White's personal disdain and contractual constraints with UFC. "Dana White hate Oscar De La Hoya," St-Pierre revealed, indicating how personal disagreements influenced professional opportunities. Despite his retired status, St-Pierre's UFC contract still restricts him, limiting his ability to engage in fights outside the organization.

The former professional mixed martial artist humorously mimicked White's refusal, "I can't say it that way. Beep, beep, beep. F that guy., F that guy." Subsequently, White's proposition for St-Pierre to fight a retired Khabib showcased a strategic maneuver, aiming to deflect criticism by suggesting St-Pierre's reluctance, "So then he could say, oh, he doesn't want to. I mean, yeah. Whatever, it's a fact."

So, who do you think would have emerged victorious? Could GSP's well-rounded skillset have countered Khabib's relentless grappling? Or would Khabib's undefeated record have remained untarnished?

