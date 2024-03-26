Dana White Reveals His Greatest of All Time UFC Fighter; Not Khabib Nurmagomedov or Conor McGregor

Fans’ collective G.O.A.T also referred to as Greatest Of All Time, still remains to be a mystery. They are often witnessed to get into discourse regarding the matter. Fighters like Khabib Nurmagomedov, Anderson Silva, and Georges St. Pierre are a few to name in the discussion.

However, the president of the UFC’s opinion concerning the issue seems to be concrete. In a recent podcast episode with Lex Fridman, Dana White revealed his stance on who the greatest fighter of all time is.

Dana White reveals Jon Jones to be The Greatest Of All Time in the UFC

In the UFC, there exists a handful of contenders who still remain undefeated. Khamzat Chimaev, Ilia Topuria, and Shavkat Rakhmonov are the top among fighters who have never been beaten. However, when it comes to the conversation regarding the Greatest Of All Time, one fighter tops them all.

It is none other than Jones ‘Bones’ Jones. Although he had suffered a loss against Matt Hamil at UFC at The Ultimate Fighter, this disqualification loss was instantly taken care of by the fighter.

Disregarding this loss, his wins over top contenders like Ciryl Gane, Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen, Bones quickly rose to the top as a top contender in the sport.

Judging by recent events, Dana White seems to be Jon Jones’ biggest fan. In a recent interview, the president of the UFC was witnessed gushing over the heavyweight contender and praising him for his career-defining performances.

Advertisement

“Nobody can debate who’s the greatest of all time. It’s absolutely, positively Jon Jones,” claimed White. The president of the UFC believes the undefeated heavyweight contender Jon Jones to be The Greatest Of All Time in the UFC.

“He’s never been beat. He’s beat everybody at light heavyweight. He moved up to heavyweight, won easily,” said White, claiming that although there are fighters who possess an unbeaten record, Bones is the top contender amongst them.

“Another thing you have to factor in is longevity,” said White. Fighters like Charles Oliveira and Alexander Gustafsson remain to hold the longest stint with the organization. However, with his debut in 2008, Jones has undoubtedly displayed impressive performances inside the octagon.

White spoke on Jones’ longevity and unbeaten stint throughout his career. Adding onto that, the podcast host questioned Dana on Russian contender and former champion Khabib Nurmagomedov’s position on the roster. Yet, that was immediately rejected by the president of the UFC.

“I think that Khabib had the potential to be in the running for that. He just didn’t stick around,” said Dana White. He spoke on Nurmagomedov’s retirement and claimed his injuries and setbacks prevented the Russian contender from earning a spot on the list.

Dana White takes shots at Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul

YouTuber and professional boxer Jake Paul is set to fight heavyweight legend Mike Tyson in the ring. Following the announcement, fans of the sport went on to criticize the bout for the age disparity between the fighters.

Mike Tyson was a former world champion and possesses incredible victories to his name. The 57-year-old is coming out of retirement to step into the ring with the YouTuber and exhibit his former self.

Amongst fans who criticized the event, the president of UFC Dana White seems to be one of them. On a podcast episode with Lex Fridman, White spoke about his disapproval of Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul.

Considering their history together, Dana White and Jake Paul share one of the biggest rivalries in the sport. The president of the UFC is also often witnessed being cordial with the former heavyweight champion.

Advertisement

“I love Mike Tyson and I’m not a fan of anybody fighting at our age,” said the 54-year-old. If history is an indication, White possesses a chronicle of criticizing fights that take place in the declining years of fighters.

The president of the UFC was very vocal in his disapproval regarding UFC veterans Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz stepping into the octagon at the late stage in their careers.

As someone who is well-acquainted with Tyson, White shared the former champion’s training process. “I talked to his wife a couple days ago, and he’s taking it serious, he’s training for it. We’ll see how it plays out,” said Dana.

ALSO READ: ‘Father Can You Fight Like Islam Makhachev?’: Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Son Compares Him With UFC Lightweight Champion