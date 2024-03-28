Watch: Dana White Has a Hilarious Reaction to Getting Confused for Joe Rogan by Presenter in Recent Interview

Imagine being called for an interview and being addressed by someone else's name. It would definitely be an awkward situation, wouldn't it? Something similar happened to UFC President and CEO Dana White.

The UFC CEO was invited for an interview on the American television channel by anchor Sage Steele for an episode of her podcast show, The Sage Steele Show. However, before they started, the first question Sage asked, which perplexed Dana, was, "What's Joe Rogan's dream?"

White's confused expression seemed to make Sage realize that she had made a mistake, and she suddenly corrected herself, saying, "Joe Rogan, Dana White... what's Dana White's dream?"

Dana White Reacts Hilariously

After Sage tapped her knee to seemingly apologize, Dana simply said, “Did you just think I was Joe Rogan?” "I totally did," Steele replied. To this, White said, “ "She's just called me f****** Joe Rogan, you thought I was f****** Joe Rogan?! "Yeah I thought you were Joe Rogan... no!" Steele reaffirmed as she laughed at her silly mistake.

White also sported a light-hearted smile and the podcast then went on.

For context, Joe Rogan is the same person for whom Dana White had threatened to resign from the UFC if he was dismissed for making some objectionable comments. Rogan faced criticism in 2022 when early footage of his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, surfaced, revealing his use of racial slurs.

Although Rogan apologized, several clips were circulated out of context, causing the controversy to escalate. The UFC even considered cutting ties with Joe Rogan, but Dana White's intervention ultimately saved him.

Dana White and Conor McGregor’s Relationship

Meanwhile, Dana White is also working on mending his relationship with former UFC Champion Conor McGregor. As McGregor has been given the green light by the UFC for a fight with Michael Chandler this summer, CEO Dana White is making efforts to improve their relationship.

Previously, Dana White had refuted McGregor's claim of having a UFC fight with Michael Chandler on June 29, 2024, which had annoyed McGregor, prompting him to speak out about it.

However, the situation between the two has now been resolved, and Conor McGregor is looking to secure a UFC win nearly three years after his loss to Dustin Poirier in 2021 due to a broken leg. Conor McGregor is set to fight Michael Chandler at UFC 303 on June 29, 2024.

