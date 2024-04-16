‘Get After Today, See You at the Top’: Michael Chandler Reflects on His Official Fight With Conor McGregor at UFC 302

It took months of speculation and fan buzz, but the wait is finally over! The much-anticipated fight between UFC superstars Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler is locked in for June 29th at UFC 303. Remember how McGregor himself teased the fight back in January? Well, it took some time for UFC President Dana White to make the official announcement.

In a recent video, Michael Chandler addressed the delay and offered a glimpse into his mindset during that uncertain period. His message resonated far beyond the octagon, delivering a powerful lesson in perseverance that's sure to motivate fans and athletes alike.

Chandler Gets Real About the Challenges of Waiting

Taking to social media shortly after the fight announcement, Michael Chandler addressed the doubts surrounding the delay with a message brimming with confidence.

"I never really doubted it as much as you guys did," Chandler said, acknowledging the fan frustration. He hinted at behind-the-scenes assurances, revealing, "I had a lot more reassurances behind the scenes than you guys know about."

Chandler then offered a candid look at the mental challenges faced during the waiting period. "I just knew it was gonna take time," he continued, "and I preach exactly what I had to go through, and I had my moments that I didn't do so well with it."

However, the core of Chandler's message focused on the unwavering dedication required for success. "The hard work eventually pays off," he declared, emphasizing the importance of consistent effort. "You just have to still be standing there when it does."

Chandler then went a step further. "It's not that people don't do the right things," he explained, dispelling the myth of instant success. "It's that they don't do the right things for long enough."

He elaborated on the importance of unwavering commitment: "See, it's not about you, and it's not about your timeline. It's not about what you want. Sometimes, it's just about doing what you need to do. With faith, enthusiasm, constantly moving forward, that's where the beauty is."

While Chandler remained tight-lipped about the specifics of the delay, UFC President Dana White recently revealed that McGregor's obligations outside the octagon played a role.

According to White, McGregor "had a lot of obligations that he had to deal with," ultimately impacting the timing of the fight's official announcement. So, with fight night fast approaching, will Chandler's dedication and unwavering belief translate into octagon dominance?