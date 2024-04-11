Gilbert Arenas Makes U-Turn On Nikola Jokic Amidst 2024 NBA MVP Debate After Calling Him ‘Worst MVP’

The MVP candidate for the Denver Nuggets, Nikola Jokic, has been delivering bomber performances one after another. Despite the matchup between Western Conference powerhouses, Nikola Jokic showcased an extraordinary performance, proving why he is one of the best players in the NBA.

Jokic's exceptional skills were on full display as he led the Denver Nuggets to a crucial victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves with a monumental 41-point game, complemented by 11 rebounds and seven assists.

Surprisingly, his match-winning performance made Gilbert Arenas change his mind about Jokic and take his words back on the Nuggets two-time NBA MVP. Arenas sat with Shannon Sharpe on the Nightcap Podcast and responded to Sharpe's MVP race thoughts.

Gilbert Arenas said, “When Embiid went down, it was over. If this was last year or the year before, we wouldn’t even be questioning who the MVP is… He earned this one.”

However, it was a complete change of heart for Arenas as he recently had a strange comment on Jokic. Just last week, Arenas termed the Nuggets center the worst MVP winner in the past 40 years.

On the same podcast, he had earlier said, “Jokic is probably, statistically, when it comes to overall game, the worst MVP winner. He's the worst MVP winner in the last 40 years.”

Also Read: ‘Forget MJ’: Shaquille O’Neal Advices Anthony Edwards to Carve Own Identity as THIS Teammate Calls Him Michael Jordan

Nikola Jokic Is the Unstoppable MVP Contender This Season

Despite the matchup between Western Conference powerhouses, Nikola Jokic showcased an extraordinary performance, reaffirming his status as one of the best players in the NBA.

As the odds-on favorite to secure his third MVP trophy, Jokic's exceptional skills were on full display as he led the Denver Nuggets to a crucial victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves with a monumental 41-point game, complemented by 11 rebounds and seven assists.

Notably, this stellar performance marked Jokic's 20th career 40-point game, subtly silencing any doubts about his place as the best player in the league. Against the formidable defense of the Timberwolves, Jokic efficiently converted 16 of 20 shots.

Also Read: ‘I Might Get Kicked Out’: LeBron James on Furious Thoughts When He Blocked This Former NBA All-Star in 2016 NBA Finals