‘Good Things Will Come From It’: John Cena Shares Serious Advice to Travis Kelce on Transition From Sports to Hollywood

Former WWE champion John Cena is one of the biggest names in the professional wrestling industry and is widely regarded as one of the greatest of all time. John Cena's massive fan following around the world opened doors for him outside the squared circle, giving him the opportunity to try his hand in Hollywood.

Cena's Hollywood career has been amazing so far. He is now a full-time actor and performs inside the squared circle on a part-time schedule.

Cena is expected to retire soon to focus on his Hollywood career. Many sports personalities are transitioning from sports to Hollywood recently.

Conor McGregor is set to make his Hollywood debut, and in a couple of days, NFL Champion tight end Travis Kelce is set to make his debut as an executive producer in Hollywood.

In a recent interview, John Cena was asked about Travis Kelce's Hollywood debut and what advice would he give the Tight end ahead of his transition from sports to Hollywood.

John Cena said, “I would inspire him to reflect on his journey. He didn't become a Super Bowl champion in a year. I bet he started playing football at a very young age."

Advertisement

He further claimed, “This is the one misconception that a lot of people have.'You were born for this.' I was not. I worked very hard and suffered a lot of setbacks looked ridiculous and had a lot of failures. But I have a lot of people supporting me, and I just never gave up.”

John Cena presented wise advice for Travis Kelce and concluded, “So my advice to Travis is, should he choose another skill, look at how [long] it took to be fluent in football, It's gonna take that long to be fluent in another skill. Just surround yourself with great teammates and good things will come from it.”

ALSO READ: WWE Announces Paul Heyman As First Hall of Fame 2024 Inductee

John Cena Reacts on viral picture with MJF

John Cena recently appeared on Chris Van Vliet's YouTube channel, where he discussed a lot about his professional wrestling career and WWE run.

At one point, Chris Van Vliet asked John Cena about meeting MJF, the major champion of WWE's rival company, AEW, at the Iron Claw premiere event. The picture of MJF and John Cena went viral back then and created a buzz among both AEW and WWE fans.

John Cena reflected on meeting MJF, “So the whole totality of the thing is I knew he was going to be there. I don't think the old me would have associated with him just because of how WWE I was. I still am WWE, but there is room for competition and competition is great and just because you don't wear the company brand I have doesn't mean you're a bad performer.”

Cena further expressed, “Sports entertainment is a finicky business, and again, there's a lot of chances to make moments. This is one of their top performers for AEW and I don't know if I'm going to be the target of a moment. I'm just going to support my friend in a movie.”

“I shook his hand. I said, ‘Man, I'm so sorry. Excuse my ignorance, I didn't know what to expect from you today. You are a class act.” John Cena revealed his conversation with MJF.



“I can't believe you're as professional as you are. That's just my ignorance. I'm sorry I had that judgment,” John Cena further expressed

Advertisement

“I want to thank you for being so special. Thanks for making my night.’ Then we got back and I was able to talk to him more and I kind of was like, ‘Maybe we can get you to play for the right team one day’, and all that," Cena said.

Cena further praised MJF for his performance and his contributions to professional wrestling, “Honestly, I was floored by his professionalism. Where it would have been an easy target at a wrestling movie premiere to have yourself a moment, and we did have a moment, and it was one that the internet paid attention to.”

“It was one where I was hoping that this person that I met, I could once bet on like, ‘Man, oh, we just get you over here. That'd be awesome’ but it was great. It was great to meet a professional, classy, driven young man,” Cena concluded.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Is Conor McGregor Going to Host WWE WrestleMania 40?