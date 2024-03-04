Fact Check: Is Conor McGregor Going to Host WWE WrestleMania 40

WWE is now set to host the biggest annual show in the professional wrestling industry WrestleMania. This year will mark the 40th edition and year of the WrestleMania extravaganza. This year's two-night spectacle will take place on April 6, 2024, and Sunday, April 7, 2024, at Lincoln Financial Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.



Many experts believe WrestleMania 40 will be the biggest WrestleMania of all time with major stars on the card from The Rock, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, and many more.



Recently On Monday Night Raw UFC lightweight fighter Michael Chandler appeared and called out former UFC champion megastar Conor McGregor for a fight. Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor’s fight has been in talks for a long time.

Michael Chandler calling out Conor McGregor for a fight on the WWE weekly show was the first major cross-ever between brands. WWE and UFC are now products of the same parent company TKO Grups.

Fans and experts believe now Conor McGregor will accept Michael Chandler’s challenge in WWE. For a few days, a leaked match card of WrestleMania 40 has been going viral. According to which Conor McGregor will host this year’s WrestleMania 40.



Even WWE WrestleMania 40 betting odds favor that Conor McGregor could make his appearance at WrestleMania 40.

Fans are now wondering will Conor McGregor host WrestleMania 40 or if can he make his WWE appearance as quoted in the leaked WrestleMania 40 match card. The leaked WrestleMania 40 card is fake.



There are only four matches official for WrestleMania 40, WWE is working on more matches that are still in work and there are no updates or reports on Conor McGregor making an appearance. The rumor is a popular fan speculation that is now going viral.

WWE listens and tries to deliver what fans do as we have seen in recent, The Rock turned heel, Cody Rhodes is back to the title picture. And WrestleMania 40 could be the best place to announce the return of Conor McGregor.

As of now, Conor McGregor is nowhere close to appearing on WrestleMania 40 but in the professional wrestling business there is a popular term “Never say never”.

WrestleMania 40 match card

So far WWE has announced four major championship matches involving all four major men's and women's world championships to all major winners of Royal Rumble pay-per-view to Elimination Chamber 2024.

WWE will unfold more spectacular matches on the WrestleMania 40 card, these four matches have already made the WrestleMania card look spectacular and worth watching. Here is the WrestleMania 40 match card as of now.

1. Seth "Freakin" Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre: for WWE Heavyweight Championship

2. Roman Reigns (The Tribal Chief) with The Rock (C) vs. Cody Rhodes: For WWE Undisputed Championship

3. Rhea Ripley (Mami) vs. Becky Lynch (The Man): for WWE Women's Heavyweight Championship

4. IYO Sky vs. Bayley: For WWE Women's Championship

