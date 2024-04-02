Has Ferrari Reversed Its Decision To Replace Carlos Sainz With Lewis Hamilton For 2025? Find Out

Ferrari confirmed Lewis Hamilton's signing before the F1 2024 season, with the move taking effect in 2025, Sainz has been pushed aside to make way for the seven-time World Champion. However, Sainz and the many fans are raising questions on Ferrari's choice. A social media post has been going viral where it was reported that Ferrari “reversed” their decision to replace Carlos Sainz with Lewis Hamilton.

On X the report said, “BREAKING | After Carlos Sainz’ phenomenal performances in 2024 so far, including a stunning victory at the Australian Grand Prix, Scuderia Ferrari has reversed its decision to replace him with Lewis Hamilton in 2025! Carlos Sainz will STAY at Ferrari!”

Has Ferrari Reversed Its Decision To Replace Carlos Sainz With Lewis Hamilton For 2025?

No, amid tensions between Ferrari and Carlos Sainz Ferrari haven't changed their decision. After the social media post went viral with over 1 Million views, many fans started questioning the reported incident but it turned out to be fake, and a Ferrari fan just wants Carlos Sainz to stay in the team instead of Hamilton.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise as since Sainz won the Australian GP, fans have been questioning Ferrari’s decision to sign Hamilton.

Advertisement

Hamilton confirmed in February that he was leaving Mercedes for Ferrari for the 2025 season, capping out a 12-year career there. He will join Charles Leclerc in the Italian squad, taking the spot currently occupied by Sainz.

The decision has placed a pall over the 2024 season, which has grown intriguing, with Sainz doing admirably thus far. Despite undergoing surgery to remove his appendix, the Spaniard won the Australian Grand Prix and finished third in Bahrain, with Oliver Bearman taking his position in Saudi Arabia.

He is fourth in the standings, whereas Hamilton is in tenth place, having earned only eight points after races in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and Australia. Hamilton is ten years older than Sainz and will turn 40 in January, and Former F1 driver Christian Danner is not convinced Ferrari manager Frederic Vasseur has made the right decision.

‘Volk Like Shang Tsung’: Islam Makhachev Sports Bald ‘Mythical Fighter’ Look Leaving MMA Fans Stunned

ALSO READ: How Lewis Hamilton’s Inspirational Journey to Becoming F1 Champion Started From His Father’s Sofa: Find Out