‘He F***ing Cheap-Shotted’: Justin Gaethje Criticizes Jorge Masvidal Ahead of UFC 300

Remember Jorge Masvidal? The man who brutally knocked down Nate Diaz to claim the first-ever BMF title? Well, it seems the "BMF" (which stands for "baddest motherf***er") title comes with a target on your back. This Saturday at UFC 300, current BMF champ Justin Gaethje defends his belt against the legendary Max Holloway.

But before fight night, a war of words has erupted, and it's not between Gaethje and Holloway. Will bad blood boil over inside the octagon? Or is this all just pre-fight hype?

Gaethje Exposes His Disdain for Masvidal's Relevance (or Lack Thereof)

In a recent interview with UFC commentator Daniel Cormier, current BMF champion Justin Gaethje unleashed a verbal barrage on Jorge Masvidal, the title's originator. The tension apparently stemmed from comments Masvidal made about wanting to break Gaethje's orbital bone.

When pressed by Cormier about Masvidal's remarks, Gaethje took a jab at Masvidal's fading fame, stating, "I think we're all gonna miss the spotlight, you know? He's not in the spotlight no more." Gaethje then reveled in the fact that Masvidal, not him, suffered a broken orbital bone during his fight with Kamaru Usman, saying, "And the only orbital he got broken is his against Kamaru. And I love to see it."

Cormier attempted to lighten the mood by suggesting a potential street fight between the two. However, Gaethje remained unfazed. He referenced a past incident where Masvidal allegedly struck Colby Covington outside a restaurant, pointing out, "So what? That's my favorite part. He f***ing cheap-shotted Colby Covington and didn't break his orbital."

Gaethje then hinted at a possible financial motive behind Masvidal's trash talk, suggesting, "I think because he bet so much money and I f***ing took it from him against Poirier. I'd be upset about that too. Hopefully he puts a lot of money on this one and not on me."

Also Read: Why Did Conor McGregor Attack UFC Bus Full of Fighters in 2018?

The interview took another surprising turn when Cormier mentioned Masvidal's upcoming boxing match with Nate Diaz. Gaethje's response exposed his lack of awareness, stating, "He has a fight against Diaz?" This apparent lack of knowledge about Masvidal's future fight further fueled Gaethje's dismissal of his rival, concluding with, "See, I didn't even know. That's how irrelevant he is."

Gaethje finished his tirade with a series of personal attacks, criticizing Masvidal's recent weight gain and ultimately dismissing him with a vulgar insult. With Gaethje set to face Max Holloway for the BMF title, one wonders: will this conflict with Masvidal affect his performance, or will it fuel his drive to dominate in the octagon?