‘He Might Be Able to Beat Him’: Chael Sonnen Says Alex Pereira Can Become MMA’s Undisputed GOAT Only if He Does THIS

Can Alex Pereira truly be the greatest MMA fighter ever? Chael Sonnen thinks so. On The Fighter and The Kid, Sonnen praised Pereira's exceptional rise. With just twelve professional MMA fights, Pereira has already clinched two UFC titles. Not bad for a former kickboxing champion, right?

His record is impressive in both arenas. At UFC 300, he recently defended his light heavyweight title with a stunning first-round TKO against Jamahal Hill. Sonnen's bold claim? Pereira could become the undisputed GOAT by conquering three weight classes. But how likely is this?

From Kickboxing King to MMA Monarch

Chael Sonnen laid out his case for Alex Pereira’s potential greatness with characteristic clarity. "Alex Pereira, that's an amateur. He has an amateur's record. He’s done it 12 times now. He’s only done it eight in the octagon. But within those eight, he’s captured two world titles, and he’s beaten five world champions," Sonnen explained.

Additionally, Sonnen highlighted Pereira's lack of traditional martial arts grounding, which usually serves as the backbone for most fighters' careers.

This point underscores the unconventional path Pereira has taken in his combat sports career, elevating his achievements in the octagon. Moreover, Sonnen suggested that Pereira’s true test and path to undeniable greatness involve conquering yet another division.

"But if he became champ, champ, champ, and he is the first person ever that could actually do it, yeah, he actually might be able to. If he did that, we’re not having a conversation on who the goat is. We will just refer to him as the goat," Sonnen asserted.

Beyond St-Pierre & DC: Pereira Aims to Be the UFC’s First ‘Champ, Champ, Champ’

This ambitious goal would not only be unprecedented but would also firmly place Pereira in the pantheon of MMA legends. Sonnen also drew comparisons to other legendary fighters to illustrate the unique challenge Pereira faces.

"Right, think of how great George St. Pierre is at 170, 185, but none of us thought he could go up to 205. It was Jon Jones at that time, just for example. Or Daniel Cormier, when he gets the heavyweight and the light heavyweight, but we knew he couldn't make the weight class of 185," he added.

These comparisons help highlight the rarity and difficulty of achieving success across multiple weight classes, setting the stage for Pereira’s next potential steps.

Finally, Sonnen addressed the immediacy of Pereira's ambitions. "Alex, he really does want the Tom fight. That wasn’t just like, you know, he’s high on adrenaline. He tried to get the Tom fight at 300. Remember when he was putting out that cryptic equation, you know, three plus 30 equals 300? Yeah, but he really would do it."

“And he’d be the first person where we’d stand back. And I'm not saying I think he could beat Tom, but he’d be the first person we go, yeah, give him a shot. He might be able to beat him," Sonnen concluded, highlighting Pereira's readiness and willingness to tackle new challenges head-on.

Can he truly transcend the weight divisions and secure his place as the greatest of all time? What do you think—does Pereira have what it takes to achieve this unprecedented feat in MMA?