‘He torched his reputation’: Jordan Henderson roasted amid Ajax transfer 6 months after controversial Saudi move

Former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is set to join Ajax, terminating his contract with Saudi club Al-Ettifaq.

Jordan is expected to complete a medical and sign a two-and-a-half-year deal with the Dutch side. However, due to pending work visa issues, he will not be eligible to play in the upcoming weekend.

Now, fans are making fun of Jordan Henderson as he joins Ajax, only six months after his controversial move to Saudi club Al-Ettifaq.

One fan even poked fun at Henderson's previous stance on LGBTQ+ rights, humorously suggesting he's now moving on to tackle drug use in Amsterdam.

“Having solved homophobia in Saudi Arabia, Heroic Henderson takes on his next mission—tackling drug use in Amsterdam…”

“He torched his reputation for six months," wrote another fan saying that Henderson damaged his reputation by leaving Al-Ettifaq after only six months.

One football lover takes a humorous jab at Henderson, suggesting that after addressing the drug problem in Amsterdam, he should tackle Jamaica's crime issues.

“After helping solve the drug problem in Amsterdam I hope Heroic Henderson can come to Arnett Gardens FC and help Jamaica's crime problem.”

Another tweet jokingly questions what Henderson's next mission will be, suggesting he might return to England to fight child hunger and homelessness.

“What next, he comes back to England to fight child hunger & end homelessness?”

Meanwhile, a fan playfully suggests that Henderson should sign for Pakistan next to address the inbreeding problem there.

“Should sign for Pakistan next and fix the inbreeding problem here.”

Another user criticized Henderson for reportedly earning £10 million in six months before leaving Al-Ettifaq.

“£10m for 6 months work before bailing on them. He’s done them like a kipper.”

One fan called out Henderson saying that after failing to make an impact on LGBTQ+ issues in Saudi Arabia, Henderson is now aiming to address prostitution in Amsterdam.

“Having failed to make an impact with the Saudi position on homosexuality, Henderson now aims to tackle prostitution that has blighted Amsterdam for generations.”

Another user questions if Henderson has already finished changing attitudes in Saudi Arabia, referencing his previous stance on LGBTQ+ rights.

“Has he finished changing attitudes in saudi arabia already.”

Jordan Henderson's move to Al-Ettifaq

Jordan Henderson, 33, made a controversial move to Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia last summer, leaving his role as the Liverpool captain. Henderson, who was known for supporting LGBTQ+ rights during his time at Liverpool, faced criticism for moving to a country where homosexuality is illegal.

However, he later apologized to the LGBTQ community.

“I do care. I’m not one of these people who goes home, forgets about everything and is just like, ‘I’m fine, my family is fine, just crack on," said Jordan.

He added:

“But at the same time, I knew people can look at it like that and they’re entitled to their opinion, they’re entitled to feel like that. All I can say is that I apologise, I’m sorry that I’ve made them feel that way. But I haven’t changed as a person.”

Henderson's football journey began with Sunderland in 2008, and he eventually transferred to Liverpool in 2011. During his 12-year stint at Liverpool, he achieved major success, including winning the Premier League title in the 2019-20 season.

Henderson left Liverpool in 2023, joining Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia, where he played for six months before terminating his contract and moving to Ajax.

Henderson is anticipated to finalize an 18-month contract with the Dutch club, including the possibility of extending for an additional year.

Upon his arrival in the Netherlands on Thursday, he is expected to undergo a medical examination and formalize the agreement.

