LeBron James Fab 5: What happened to Lakers star’s high school teammates and did they make it to the NBA?

Few stories shine as brightly as that of LeBron James and his Fab 5 from St. Vincent-St. Mary in Akron, Ohio. These high school teammates played an instrumental role in shaping LeBron's early basketball brilliance, earning them the moniker "Fab 5," a nod to the iconic Michigan Wolverines' squad of the '90s.

LeBron's ascent to NBA superstardom is the stuff of legends, but what about his Fab 5 compatriots? Well, their paths diverged, each carving a unique niche in the sports world.

Divergent paths of LeBron's Fab 5: From gridiron to coaching stardom

Sian Cotton, the powerhouse forward of the group, didn't take the NBA route. Instead, he swapped the court for the gridiron. He excelled in college football at Ohio State University as a defensive tackle for the Buckeyes.

Willie McGee, the small forward, didn't bask in NBA glory like LeBron. However, he etched a respectable career on the international basketball stage. After college at the University of Pittsburgh, McGee played in various European leagues.

Romeo Travis, a forward, pursued his dreams globally post-high school. At the University of Akron, he set records as the all-time leader in blocked shots for the Akron Zips, earning accolades like Associated Press All-American and Mid-American Conference Player of the Year in his standout senior year (2006–07).

Transitioning to the pros, Travis played in international leagues, notably achieving Player of the Year and Forward of the Year in the Israeli League with Hapoel Gilboa Galil in 2012. His journey spanned Germany, Croatia, Ukraine, Russia, and the Philippines, where he was honored as the Bobby Parks PBA Best Import of the Conference in 2015.

Venturing into European basketball, Travis made stops in France and Italy, returning to Le Mans Sarthe Basket in the 2017–18 season. Joining the Magnolia Hotshots in 2018 for the PBA Governors' Cup, he showcased versatility with a triple-double and a career-high 50 points.

His international impact extended to the national stage, as he was naturalized by the Macedonian Basketball Federation in 2016, representing the Macedonian national basketball team in EuroBasket 2017 qualification.

Beyond clubs, Travis participated in The Basketball Tournament in 2017 with Ram Nation, reaching the Elite 8. Continuing his global journey, he joined Limoges CSP in the LNB Pro A in December 2020.

Dru Joyce III, the point guard, continued his basketball journey at the University of Akron. Though the NBA wasn't in his cards, Joyce found his calling in coaching and motivational speaking. In the 2019–20 season, Dru Joyce III began coaching with the Cleveland State Vikings men's team. This move came after a 12-year career playing professional basketball in Europe. Currently, Dru Joyce III is making a mark as the associate head coach for the Duquesne Dukes men's team.

"Shooting Stars" (2023): Capturing the essence of the ‘Fab Five’ legacy

A biographical sports drama, "Shooting Stars," released in 2023, is based on the "Fab Five.”

The film features Marquis "Mookie" Cook playing LeBron James, Caleb McLaughlin as Dru Joyce III, Avery Wills as Willie McGee, Khalil Everage as Sian Cotton, and Scoot Henderson as Romeo Travis.

NBA fans can watch "Shooting Stars" (2023) on Peacock and Amazon Prime Video.

