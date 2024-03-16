‘He Was a Good Kisser’: Travis Kelce’s Ex Avery Schlereth REFLECTS on Her Past Relationship With Chiefs’ Star

Before Travis Kelce started seeing Taylor Swift, the Chiefs' star was dating Avery Schlereth. Avery Schlereth and Travis Kelce met on the Catching Kelce show back in 2016. Recently, Kelce's ex made some interesting remarks on the Chiefs' star, reflecting on the time she spent with him. Here's what Avery Schlereth thinks about Travis and Taylor Swift.

What did Avery Schlereth say about Travis Kelce?

Travis Kelce's ex Avery Schlereth was recently interviewed by In Touch, during which she made some interesting reveals. The OnlyFans star went down her memory lane and shared some details about Travis Kelce that no one knows but her. "He's a goofball! He's sweet. He's very attentive... and he was a good kisser!" Avery Schlereth had said.

But it's been a long since Travis Kelce and Avery Schlereth called off their romance. Currently, Travis Kelce is dating Taylor Swift and Avery Schlereth feels that they are a compatible couple. "They're a good match," Avery Schlereth had said, as she shared her thoughts of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's romance.

Travis Kelce's ex went ahead talking about her time at the Catching Kelce show. Avery Schlereth revealed that she feels it was a fan experience. "A lot of people went on to have fun, and if something came out of it, that was great," Travis Kelce's ex said, reflecting on her time at the Catching Kelce show.

All and all, from what Avery Schlereth had said, she appeared to be happy about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship. She herself is happily in a relationship and working on herself and her career. As for Travis, he has long moved on from her considering their romance didn't last much of any long.

Where is Travis Kelce nowadays?

Travis Kelce was recently spotted going to the gym as he exited Taylor Swift's Million-dollar mansion in Los Angeles . Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are spending some relaxing time together, considering they have been on a hook for a good time.

Taylor Swift just got some free time from her Eras Tour, which will again begin in May. So she is having her time off and using it to chill and spend as much as time possible with Travis Kelce. Travis Kelce is on the same mission, as he's off from work for a few months, considering the NFL's regular season has some time to start.