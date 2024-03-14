Where Are Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift Staying In Los Angeles? Chiefs' Star SPOTTED EXITING Million-Dollar Property As He’s Headed For Gym

Three-time Super Bowl champion, Travis Kelce has been spotted leaving a lavish property in Beverly Hills. The 34-year-old athlete, known for his prowess on the field, is making headlines as he spends quality time with his world-famous girlfriend, Taylor Swift, at her stunning $25 million LA mansion.

Prioritising Fitness Before The NFL Season Amidst Chaotic Schedule

Despite his high-profile relationship, his trip to Singapore, and multiple public appearances in the last couple of weeks, Kelce remains focused on maintaining his physical fitness. As he prepares for his 12th NFL season with the Chiefs, slated to commence in September, Kelce ensures he stays in top shape. Recently seen on his way to the gym in Beverly Hills, the dedicated athlete is leaving no stone unturned in his training regimen.

Since clinching victory in Super Bowl LVIII, Kelce has been jet-setting across the globe to be by Swift's side. The couple has been spotted together in Australia and Singapore, where Swift's Eras Tour has been captivating audiences. Kelce even attended three of Swift's sold-out shows in both countries, highlighting their support for each others’ careers.

A Well-Deserved Rest At Their Lavish $25 Million Home

Following their international escapades, Kelce and Swift are now enjoying a well-deserved break at Swift's opulent $25 million estate in Los Angeles. Nestled in the exclusive Beverly Hills neighborhood, the property, known as the 'Samuel Goldwyn Estate.’

This Beverly Hills dream house boasts seven bedrooms, ten bathrooms, and a plethora of amenities including a swimming pool, tennis court, library, and movie theatre spread across two acres of land.

Kelce and Swift are enjoying some calm before the storm together before Swift's upcoming European tour kicks off. With Swift's tour schedule set to keep her occupied for the next four months, the couple is seemingly making the most of their downtime in the City of Angels.

