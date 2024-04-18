Head Coach Darvin Ham WARNS Nuggets as He ‘Want All the Smoke’ After Lakers Play-In Win on Pelicans

After guiding the Los Angeles Lakers to a hard-fought victory over the New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA Play-In tournament, Head Coach Darvin Ham wasted no time asserting his team's readiness for the next challenge.

Faced with a daunting matchup against the second-seeded and defending champion Denver Nuggets, Ham's message to his squad in the locker room was crystal clear – a defiant declaration of intent: "Back to zero and zero. We want all the smoke, and we ain't ducking no fades."

Despite facing adversity during the game, the Lakers demonstrated their ability to navigate challenges and emerge victorious.

With Anthony Davis delivering a standout double-double performance and LeBron James falling just short of a triple-double, the Lakers exhibited a winning mentality that bodes well for their upcoming clash against the Nuggets.

Also Read: ‘I Can Never See Myself Not With Those Two Guys’: Stephen Curry Opens Up as Klay Thompson’s Uncertain Future Looms Large Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

The Los Angeles Lakers Won 110-106 Over the New Orleans Pelicans

In the game, the Pelicans and the Lakers had a very close match. At one point, the Pelicans were ahead by 10 points, but the Lakers managed to build an 18-point lead. Both Anthony Davis and LeBron James from the Lakers played exceptionally well.

Advertisement

Davis scored 20 points and grabbed 15 rebounds, while James almost achieved a triple-double with 23 points, 9 rebounds, and 9 assists, and he didn't miss any free throws.

D’Angelo Russell also had a great game for the Lakers, getting 21 points and making five three-point shots, one of which was crucial in the final minute, extending the Lakers' lead.

On the other side, despite an early exit from the game due to injury, Zion Williamson of the Pelicans had an outstanding performance, scoring 40 points, grabbing 11 rebounds, and making 5 assists. The Pelicans as a team had six players who scored at least 10 points.

Looking ahead, if the Lakers give the Nuggets the same opportunities that the Pelicans had, they might not have the same luck in the future.

Also Read: Amid Jontay Porter's Lifetime Ban NBA Commissioner Says Nothing More Important Than 'Protecting the Integrity of NBA'