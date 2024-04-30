Shriya Saran’s 4 oh-so-gorgeous outfits are perfect to channel your inner baddie energy for next cocktail party

The RRR actress is the talk of the town for not just her award-winning acting skills but also her bold fashion choices. From tantalizing cut-outs to shimmering sequins and daring slits, each ensemble is the picture-perfect look for after-hours allure. With a nod to mixology, she blends the perfect cocktail of style and sass, leaving a trail of admiration in her wake.

Shriya is the epitome of glam-goddess in these 4 captivating cocktail-inspired dresses. If you are on the hunt for the chicest party looks, these dresses are a must-have on your list.

Let’s not waste a second and dive into her uber-glamorous dresses which will make you the best-dressed social butterfly

Shriya slays the style charts in navy ruffles and cut-out

The star of Music School donned a structured navy blue dress. The Tanieya Khanuja Bold Blue Belle gown adds fun to the formal with puffy ruffled shoulders and sleek cut-outs. Shriya’s look was accessorized with silver and blue stone earrings, diamond rings and bracelets by Hyba Jewels. Sleek black stilettos finished her look. Navy is the way to go when you want to stick with neutrals but make an impact. Versatile to the core, navy works for all seasons. The slitted navy gown with statement shoulder detail is ideal for the times when you want to keep it sophisticated but still be sensual and playful. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Shriya Saran dares to bare in a velvet gown by David Koma

Posing against a ruby red background, Shriya looked breathtaking in a deep emerald green gown by David Koma. The one-shoulder gown is iced out with stunning crystal work on one side of the risque diagonal cut-out, running from shoulder to waist, while a sharp thigh-high slit shows off her glistening leg. A blinged-out train completed the gown. Celebrity stylist Sukriti Grover styled the actress in silver hoops, matching rings and a pair of pointy black patent pumps. Shriya had her hair parted in the middle and tied in a low ponytail, with smouldering black smokey eyes, bold brows and nude lips. Perfect for parties where your glam quotient needs to be through the roof, this original baddie look is unapologetically bold and memorable.

Checks, sparkles and tassels -Shriya’s dress is all about the drama of metallics

Metallics are made for parties. For a cocktail look that calls for drama, trust in the magic of metallics. The Drishyam 2 actress slipped into celebrity designer Manish Malhotra’s figure-hugging gown. The full-sleeve number featured multicolour embellished metallic checks, a plunging U-neckline and an ultra thigh-high slit. For an extra dose of drama, shimmering tassels hung down her sleeves. Shriya’s lustrous locks were styled in soft waves. She sported kohl-lined eyes, with rosy, blushed cheeks that were sculpted to high heavens, and a nude pink pout. A silver T-strap heels completed her look.

Shriya is a modern-day mermaid in a luminous silver concept lehenga

Dazzling in silver, Shriya embodies the ethereal glow of celestial light in a stunning concept lehenga by Monisha Jaisingh. The skirt is draped snugly to the waist as it cascades forming a luminous sliver mermaid silhouette. The sleeveless blouse is heavily embellished in a weave pattern and finished with a row of glittering silver tassels.

Styled by Sukriti Grover, the styling was kept minimal with a statement necklace by Varuna D Jani. Shriya’s look was completed with touseled soft waves, brown smokey eyes and nude pink lips. The contemporary ethnic look of concept lehengas as such is perfect for glamorous galas with a semi-traditional dress code.

Shriya Saran's bold fashion choices redefine the cocktail dress code. She proves that true glamour knows no bounds. Cheers to her impeccable taste and unwavering confidence as she continues to raise the bar for fabulous party looks.

Advertisement

Which one of these Shriya Saran looks would you choose for a chic cocktail party? Comment below to share your thoughts with us.

ALSO READ: Rashmika Mandanna is ‘elegance meet cute’ as she flaunts vibrant floral saree look; poses with her dog