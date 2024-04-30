Ranveer Brar is a highly acclaimed chef, known not just in India but worldwide. His culinary skills are truly magical, as he can transform any dish into a flavorful masterpiece. In a recent podcast featuring Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Ranveer openly discussed his culinary journey and his time on MasterChef India. It was his debut on national television, and to this day, he continues to enjoy the fame and recognition he gained from the show.

During the podcast, Ranveer emphasized the significance of carefully smelling and observing dishes to truly understand their essence and flavors.

Ranveer Brar shares his MasterChef experience

Opening up about his MasterChef journey on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's podcast, Ranveer Brar remarked that It was a completely different experience for him as the show had a huge crew and lots of people used to be on the sets. The chef also mentioned that he was amazed at seeing the sets which were created in a large space.

He went on to add, "Shuru mein toh aapko lagta hai ki the game is different but baad mein aap realize karte ho, wahi roti hai, wahi log hain, unhone banani hai (Initially you think that the game is different, but later you realize it, it is the same bread, it is the same people who have made it)."

Further, Bharti Singh asked him why chefs usually create dramatic scenes while tasting food on MasterChef. Recreating such a scene, Ranveer said, "Yeh humara sur hai, toh agar dhyan se sunenge toh smajh nahi paayenge (This is our tone, so if you listen carefully, you will not be able to understand)."

Ranveer Brar in MasterChef India

The competitive cooking reality television show MasterChef India features a group of home chefs and amateur cooking enthusiasts who compete with each other to win the title of 'MasterChef.' Ranveer Brar has appeared as a judge in a couple of seasons alongside Sanjeev Kapoor, Vikas Khanna, Garima Arora, and Pooja Dhingra, among others.

He is also known to have set up several restaurants in India and abroad. The popular chef also owns a YouTube channel.

