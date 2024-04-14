'He'd do it with Tom Brady': Throwback To When Elizabeth Banks HINTED Bromance Between Her Husband And NFL Legend

Tom Brady stands tall when it comes to NFL greatness. However, it's not just sports fans who admire him—celebrities like Elizabeth Banks have also found themselves captivated by Brady's charm or more so - her husband. This throwback at Banks hinting at a bromance between her husband and Brady proves that.

Elizabeth Banks' Revelations

Actress Elizabeth Banks, known for her role in The Hunger Games, made a playful revelation about her husband's admiration for Brady. Speaking on Conan O'Brien's show, Banks hinted at a bromance between her husband, Max Handelman, and the NFL legend.

During her appearance on Conan O'Brien's show, Banks shared a humorous insight into her husband's admiration for Brady. She revealed, "My husband, you know…I think he'd do it with Tom Brady."

In response, Conan O'Brien, seemingly agreed with Banks' assessment, humorously chimed in that he too would ‘definitely sleep with Tom Brady. This lighthearted comment was in the context of playful banter surrounding Brady's charm.

NBA Legend Mesmerized By Tom Brady?

Brady's seven rings don't truly reflect the level of success he has had during his career. He holds the records for most victories by a player, postseason victories, Super Bowl appearances, and wins. Without a doubt, Brady is the best NFL player to have ever played. It appears unlikely to top his 22-season total of 10 Super Bowl appearances.

Still, his appearance might be his greatest quality. Charles Barkley couldn't resist glancing at Brady during his golf game with Aaron Rodgers, Josh Allen, and Patrick Mahomes—and it wasn't even his first admission of doing so. This goes to show how greatness recognises greatness.

Tom Brady Making A Comeback?

In a recent interview, Brady addressed the possibility of his return to NFL with an open mind, stating, "I’m not opposed to it." He contemplated potential scenarios, such as receiving a call from a contending team or stepping in to fill a gap left by an unforeseen player injury, musing, "Patriots, could be Raiders, could be, you never know."

Just before his retirement, Brady made headlines by signing a massive 10-year contract with Fox Sports. The announcement of Tom Brady's $375 million deal to become the lead analyst for Fox Sports came in May 2022. He will be making his debut later this year.

