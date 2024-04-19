Here's What Kobe Bryant Said About Him and Shaquille O'Neal Combining for Co-MVP Honors at 2009 All-Star Game

Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal ruled the NBA for years and were considered one of the best duos ever to play the game of basketball. However, the duo had a fallout while they were teammates even though they won multiple NBA titles together.

Nevertheless, Shaq and Kobe were back together by the 2009 NBA All-Star game. At least, that's what a lot of people assumed when they were named Co-MVPs following an exceptional pair of performances. But the 'Black Mamba' quickly put an end to any sentiments.

What did Bryant say?

Bryant stated, “We are not going to go back to the room and watch ‘Steel Magnolias’ or something like that, you know what I’m saying, crying, all that stuff. We had a good time. That’s all,” as per the San Diego Union-Tribune.

From best duo to rivals

O’Neal joined the Lakers in 1996. The duo quickly became the backbone of the franchise, and they went on to win a three-peat together with Shaq taking home the MVP award each time. The dominant center also won the scoring title and MVP award in 2000. But Shaquille's work ethic was getting worse, or at least that's what Kobe started to say in public.

On the other hand, Shaq criticized Kobe for his conceit and unwillingness to share the ball when attacking. These and other factors contributed to an intense last chapter for the two future Hall of Famers with the Lakers that ended very differently: The front office traded 'The Diesel' to the Heat, while 'The Black Mamba' signed a new, lucrative contract.

