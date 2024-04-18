How Did Max Holloway Win Against Justin Geathje at UFC 300? Kamaru Usman Breaks Down Possible Reason

Last weekend, fight fans saw one of the best UFC events of all time, UFC 300, featuring some of the biggest mixed martial arts fighters and matches on the card, such as Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill, Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan, and many more.

But the showstopper and match of the night were between two of the best strikers in the UFC, Max Holloway and Justin Gaethje, for the BMF Championship. Both fighters showcased the best arrows in their fighting arsenal.

Max Holloway, the former UFC featherweight champion, was the underdog going into the match against BMF Champion Justin Gaethje. Holloway shocked the fans with his performance against the Highlight.

Holloway was already winning the match, and more significant strikes had landed on Gaethje. The ending of the match will be remembered forever as one of the most iconic endings of UFC fights.

Holloway called Gaethje for a dogfight in the last 10 seconds of the final round, pointing at the middle of the Octagon. Both fighters started to swing punches at each other without any guard.

In the last two seconds, a punch from Holloway connected to Gaethje's face. He got knocked out in the center of the octagon, and Max Holloway captured the BMF Championship. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Former UFC Champion Kamaru Usman Reveals Reason Behind Max Holloway's Victory

Former UFC Welterweight Champion and good friend of Justin Gaethje, Kamaru Usman, revealed how Max Holloway managed to defeat Justin Gaethje.

Advertisement

The Nigerian Nightmare Kamaru Usman revealed on his podcast Pound for Pound, "We can't shy away from the fact that he took that kick to the nose at the end of the first round, which plays a huge part in potentially moving on in the fight."

"And on top of that, we have to see the two eye pokes. They were clear-cut, legit eye pokes. It wasn't that Max was doing it maliciously, but they happened. And these are the types of things that can alter the outcome of a fight."

ALSO READ: Triple H Reacts on Working With The Rock At WrestleMania 40