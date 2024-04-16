How Does Victor Wembanyama’s Rookie Season Compare to NBA GOATs Michael Jordan and LeBron James? Find Out

Victor Wembanyama is not very far away from winning the Rookie of the Year award and nobody deserves it more than him. The Frenchman will beat Chel Holmgren in the race to win that award. Wembanyama had a fantastic rookie season and that has drawn comparisons with the rookie seasons of some legendary players like Tim Duncan, Michael Jordan, and LeBron James.

Points per game:

Michael Jordan is called the greatest scorer of all time for a reason. His Airness asserted his dominance from the moment he stepped on the court. He averaged 28.2 points per game and finished third in PPG and first in total points scored for rookies. In comparison, Wembanyama scored 21.4 points, Duncan scored 21.1 and LeBron scored 20.9 points per game.

Rebounds per game:

11.9 rebounds as a rookie was unheard of in the league but that’s what Tim Duncan did. He had an instant impact on the San Antonio Spurs and cemented his reputation as a versatile player. Wembanyama is second on the list here as well as he collected 10.9 rebounds, Jordan had 6.5 and James had 5.5 rebounds per game.

Assists per game:

LeBron James and Michael Jordan are both very good playmakers, with 5.9 assists per game (APG) on average, though James has a slight advantage in total assists over games played. In contrast to these two players, Wembanyama and Duncan are way behind with 3.9 and 2.7 assists per game respectively.

Blocks per game:

Wembanyama wins this title with utmost ease in the battle of the legendary rookies in the past. Wemby averaged 3.6 blocks per game whereas in comparison only Duncam comes close with 2.5 blocks per game. Both James and Jordan average less than 1 block per game in their rookie season.

