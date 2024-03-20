How Many More Matches Are Expected to Be Added to the WrestleMania 40 Card? New WWE Report Reveals

WWE is now set to host the biggest show of the year, the Showcase of the Immortals, WrestleMania. This year, WWE will host the 40th annual WrestleMania. The two-night WrestleMania 40 event takes place on April 6 and April 7, 2024, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

We are just two weeks away from the Showcase of the Immortals, WrestleMania 40. This year's WrestleMania XL card looks incredible, with some major stars competing on the card, including The Rock, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch, and many more.

So far, WWE has announced some major matches, including championship defenses. On Night Two, Cody Rhodes will face Roman Reigns for the second time in a row in the WrestleMania Night Two main event for the WWE Undisputed Championship.

Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes will do double duty at WrestleMania 40, as they are set to main event both nights of WrestleMania 40. At WrestleMania 40 Night One's main event, Roman Reigns will team up with The Rock and face the team of Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a tag team match.

In total, WWE has announced 10 matches so far. A recent report by WrestleVotes reveals that WWE will announce more matches and has disclosed how many matches each night will host.

"The indication from sources suggests we'll see up to 4 more WrestleMania matches announced for the event. As of now, the working plan is to feature 7 matches per night on the main card," as reported via WrestleVotes' official Twitter (X) account.

WrestleMania 40 updated match card

We are now just 16 days away from witnessing the spectacle of WrestleMania 40. We will see if Cody Rhodes can finally finish his story or if The Final Boss, The Rock, and Roman Reigns will shatter his dream of becoming the first WWE champion in his family once again.

There's a lot to witness this year at WrestleMania 40, which will take place on April 6 and April 7, 2024, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Here is the updated WrestleMania 40 match card:

1. The Bloodline (The Rock and Roman Reigns) vs. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins - Tag team match

2. Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes – Singles match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

3. Seth "Freakin" Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre – Singles match for the World Heavyweight Championship

4. IYO SKY (c) vs. Bayley – Singles match for the WWE Women's Championship

5. Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Becky Lynch – Singles match for the Women's World Championship

6. Gunther (c) vs. Sami Zayn - Singles match for the Intercontinental Championship

7. The Judgment Day (c) vs. four teams and New Catch Republic - Six-pack Ladder Match for the Undisputed Tag Team Titles

8. LA Knight vs. AJ Styles - Singles match

9. Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso - Singles match

10. Logan Paul (c) vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens - Triple threat match for United States Title

