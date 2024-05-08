Paul McCartney Replies To ‘Adriene From Brooklyn’ Fan Video 60 Years Later; Girl’s Family Members React

‘Adriene from Brooklyn’ is finally found!

The mysterious girl from a viral clip at one of The Beatles' concerts who professed her love for Paul Cartney gets a shoutout from the singer. Adriene’s family members identified the fan as their late mother and reacted to his video!

Paul McCartney sends a message to the viral girl ‘Adriene’ from Brooklyn

In the concert video, the girl says, “Paul McCartney, if you are listening, Adrienne from Brooklyn loves you with all her heart.” The 81-year-old singer took to Instagram to promote his upcoming photo exhibition in the city and posted a video addressing a personal invitation to her.

“Hey Adriene, It’s Paul” he started the video. Listen, I saw your video, and I’m in Brooklyn now. We got a photo exhibition, come along and see it!” he continued.

He also captioned the post with a sweet shoutout and wrote, “And Adrienne from Brooklyn if you are listening, Paul McCartney from Liverpool loves you too.”

Adriene’s family members respond to McCartney’s message

A user named Nicole D'Onofrio Pan posted her response on TikTok, saying that the girl from the video is “very well” their late mother. “Hi, @paulmccartney we believe we have the answer! Our mother may very well have been ‘Adrienne From Brooklyn!’” the video was captioned.

The family of siblings sat together and talked about how they discovered the viral video of their mother. They talked about their mother being a huge fan of the band and must have been 13 or 14 at The Beatles USA concert.

“I vividly remember her telling me that she skipped school, playing hooky is what she said, to go see The Beatles,” one of her daughters said in the video. They revealed that their mom would never know this video existed as she passed away in 1992.

The brother shared that their mother was a die-hard Beatles fan and recalled the time she had written ‘Adrienne and Paul’ in a heart on one of their records. Since the girl in the video sounds and looks exactly like their mom, “It has to be her…Adrienne, from Brooklyn, was our mom!” they confirmed.