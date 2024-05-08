Mysterious Disappearances Anime Complete Release Schedule: Dates, Streaming Details & More to Know

Mysterious Disappearances Anime is slowly becoming a sleeper hit from the Spring 2024 slate. Here is how you can navigate the upcoming episodes! READ.

By Anushka Solanki
Published on May 08, 2024  |  11:09 PM IST |  328
Image Credit- Studio Zero-G, Crunchyroll
The current airing slate of May 2024 has banners like My Hero Academia Season 7 and Demon Slayer Season 4. However, to keep a loyal fanbase at a time like this is certainly an art. And Mysterious Disappearances is one anime that has managed to surprise all fans. With the first four episodes, the series is gaining traction with each outing that it puts out. Thus, if you are looking for the release schedule of its episode, we have got you covered. Here is all you need to know about the release schedule of the anime. 

Mysterious Disappearances Anime Complete Release Schedule

Here's the release schedule for the Mysterious Disappearances anime:

  1. Episode 1: April 10, 2024, at 10:30 PM JST / 7:00 AM PDT / 3:00 PM BST / 7:30 PM IST (out already)
  2. Episode 2: April 17, 2024, at 10:30 PM JST / 7:00 AM PDT / 3:00 PM BST / 7:30 PM IST (out already)
  3. Episode 3: April 24, 2024, at 10:30 PM JST / 7:00 AM PDT / 3:00 PM BST / 7:30 PM IST (out already)
  4. Episode 4: May 1, 2024, at 10:30 PM JST / 7:00 AM PDT / 3:00 PM BST / 7:30 PM IST (out already)
  5. Episode 5: May 8, 2024, at 10:30 PM JST / 7:00 AM PDT / 3:00 PM BST / 7:30 PM IST
  6. Episode 6: May 15, 2024, at 10:30 PM JST / 7:00 AM PDT / 3:00 PM BST / 7:30 PM IST
  7. Episode 7: May 22, 2024, at 10:30 PM JST / 7:00 AM PDT / 3:00 PM BST / 7:30 PM IST
  8. Episode 8: May 29, 2024, at 10:30 PM JST / 7:00 AM PDT / 3:00 PM BST / 7:30 PM IST
  9. Episode 9: June 5, 2024, at 10:30 PM JST / 7:00 AM PDT / 3:00 PM BST / 7:30 PM IST
  10. Episode 10: June 12, 2024, at 10:30 PM JST / 7:00 AM PDT / 3:00 PM BST / 7:30 PM IST
  11. Episode 11: June 19, 2024, at 10:30 PM JST / 7:00 AM PDT / 3:00 PM BST / 7:30 PM IST
  12. Episode 12: June 26, 2024, at 10:30 PM JST / 7:00 AM PDT / 3:00 PM BST / 7:30 PM IST

Please note that these times are provided in JST (Japan Standard Time), PDT (Pacific Daylight Time), BST (British Summer Time), and IST (Indian Standard Time).

Cast and staff of Mysterious Disappearances:

The following are the teammates credited for the anime production of Mysterious Disappearances:

Cast:

  1. Sumireko Ogawa - Voiced by Fairouz Ai
  2. Ren Adashino - Voiced by Daiki Yamashita
  3. Oto Adashino - Voiced by Eri Yukimura
  4. Manami Uname - Voiced by Yui Horie
  5. Shizuku Hayami - Voiced by Rie Takahashi
  6. Nodoka Ametsuchi - Voiced by Saya Aizawa
  7. Jikū no Ossan - Voiced by Yūya Uchida
  8. Jormun Himeuo - Voiced by Naomi Ōzora
  9. Station Attendant - Voiced by Masako Nozawa

Staff:

  • Director: Tomomi Mochizuki
  • Writer: Tomomi Mochizuki
  • Music: Kayo Konishi, Yukio Kondō
  • Studio: Zero-G
  • Licensed by: Crunchyroll


What is the plot of Mysterious Disappearances?

Without spoiling any plot from the first four episodes of the series, the synopsis describes this comedy-drama to revolve around the life of a bookstore clerk. Sumireko Ogawa has been working in this store for a long time. The only thing that she wishes for is to become best selling author and write novels. 

And so, she decides to join hands with Ren Adashino, her co-worker. As the two start working on a new project, secrets unfold only for Sumireko to find out that her work partner is hiding something big about his powers. Watch the show for yourself to find out what his secret power is. 

Mysterious Disappearances is available to watch on Crunchyroll's official pages. 

Please note that release mentions provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.

Credits: Wikipedia
Latest Articles